ENGIE SA (EPA:ENGI): Commentary On Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on ENGIE SA (EPA:ENGI) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ENGI has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with robust financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on ENGIE here.

Adequate balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

ENGI's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that ENGI has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. ENGI's has produced operating cash levels of 0.24x total debt over the past year, which implies that ENGI's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

