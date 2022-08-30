Engie Says Gazprom to Reduce Gas Deliveries Starting Tuesday

(Bloomberg) -- Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC has informed Engie SA of a reduction in gas deliveries starting Tuesday because of disagreements over some contracts, the French utility said, signaling a further squeeze in Europe’s energy supplies.

The announcement follows Monday’s call from French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne for businesses to cut energy use or face possible rationing this winter if Russia halts gas deliveries in retaliation for Europe’s support for Ukraine. A much higher than usual number of outages at Electricite de France SA’s aging nuclear reactors is also straining the energy market, sending gas and electricity prices in Europe to records.

Governments across the continent are scrambling to cut their dependence on Russian energy and drafting plans to ration fuel if conservation measures fall short. They are also spending tens of billions of euros to partly shield businesses and households from surging gas and electricity costs amid rising risks of recession.

“As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Engie shares were trading 1.2% higher at 9:25 a.m. in Paris.

With more than 90% of its gas storage full, France should have enough fuel to cope with a winter with average temperatures, Engie Executive Vice President Claire Waysand said Monday. However, the situation could be tight during potential cold snaps, she added.

Reserves in the European Union were filled up to 79.4% as of Aug. 27 compared with the target of 80% by Nov. 1, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe inventory data. Gazprom plans to halt supplies on the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany from Aug. 31 for three days of planned maintenance.

Gazprom’s deliveries to Engie had already decreased “substantially” since the invasion of Ukraine, with recent monthly supply of about 1.5 terawatt-hours, the company based near Paris said. That compares with the group’s total annual supplies in Europe of above 400 terawatt-hours, it said.

The utility is holding talks with Algeria’s Sonatrach as part of its diversification strategy away from Russian supplies. Those new medium- and long-term contracts with the North African nation wouldn’t kick in this winter, Waysand said.

