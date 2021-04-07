Engine issues may have led to plane crash that killed two aboard and boy in SUV, report says

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

The plane involved in the fiery crash in Pembroke Pines that left three people dead — including a 4-year-old boy who was riding in the backseat of his mother’s SUV — may have experienced engine trouble before take off, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board crash report released Tuesday.

One witness told investigators that the engine was “sputtering” and that “the engine backfired,” before departing from North Perry Airport March 15, an investigator wrote in the report. Another witness said the plane was very low and was climbing at a “very slow rate.”

The airplane was about 100 to 200 ft past the runway when the engine failed, according to the report.

On March 15, the Beechcraft Bonanza went down near the 1300 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue at about 3 p.m. The plane’s right wing, according the new report, hit the street and the side of an SUV simultaneously. The engine separated from the plane and it took about two seconds for a fire to start, an investigator said.

Investigators said they used video — including graphic footage from a doorbell camera that a resident shared with the Miami Herald shortly after the crash.

Inside the SUV were Megan Bishop, a paraprofessional at Hollywood Hills Elementary, and her 4-year-old son Taylor. Bishop was able to get out, but her son needed to be pulled from the wreckage. He later died at the hospital.

The two men in the plane, Grant Hustad Jr., 71, and Yaacov Nahom, 63, died on impact. Both were certified pilots, and it was not clear, which one was at the helm at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Recommended Stories

  • City drivers 'should think twice' before buying SUVs

    The boss of the RAC Foundation says drivers in urban areas should consider which car is most appropriate.

  • Vietnam lifts ban on transit by Boeing 737 MAX planes

    Vietnam has allowed Boeing 737 Max planes to transit in the country after they were suspended in 2019 over safety concerns, state media reported on Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Transport. The ministry has approved a proposal from the aviation authority following reports on safety and the resumption of the operations of the aircraft elsewhere in the world, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. The Civil Aviation Authority Of Vietnam (CAAV) in March 2019 suspended issuing licenses to 737 MAX planes until the cause of an Ethiopian crash was determined.

  • 9 of the Best Places to Retire in Europe

    Thinking about retiring in Europe? Consider these nine destinations.

  • Trump’s obsession with Deep State conspiracy 'delusional', John Boehner says

    Former House speaker writes in memoir: ‘That’s horseshit’Boehner is critical of Trump’s takeover of the Republican party US politics – live coverage The former House speaker John Boehner: ‘The Deep State as a boogeyman is not an idea the Trump Republicans invented out of whole cloth.’ Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Donald Trump’s obsession with the Deep State conspiracy theory, which holds that a permanent secret government of bureaucrats and intelligence officials existed to thwart his agenda in office, was destructive and delusional, John Boehner says in a new book. “Let me be diplomatic here,” the former speaker writes in the memoir, On the House. “That’s horseshit.” Boehner’s view chimes with that of Steve Bannon, a key propagator of the theory who was Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016 and a senior White House strategist. Trump, senior aide Stephen Miller and others have repeatedly blamed the Deep State for their problems. Bannon has said the theory is “for nut cases” and “none of this is true”. Boehner was a congressman from Ohio for 24 years, a figure in the Washington firmament, House speaker from 2011 until his retirement in 2015 – a period he spent in fierce opposition to Barack Obama. His memoir will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. His criticism of Trump comes as no surprise, not least because an extract of the book ran in Politico last week. Boehner is heavily critical of Trump’s takeover of the Republican party. Leading figures in the pro-Trump establishment duly lashed back. The Fox News host Sean Hannity responded to being called “one of the worst” by tweeting: “John Boehner will go down in history as one of the worst Republican speakers in history. He’s weak, timid and what’s up with all the crying John?” Boehner was a famously lachrymose House speaker, apt to tear up in simple nostalgia or when in the presence of the pope. Hannity added: “There was not a single time I was around him when he didn’t just reek of cigarette smoke and wine breath.” Boehner plays up to his somewhat clubbable image, his cover image a portrait with wine glass and cigarette. But his rebuke over the Deep State theory, which Trump, key aides and reporters continue to espouse now he is out of power, may still sting. Boehner examines the wellsprings of the theory, writing: “The Deep State as a boogeyman is not an idea the Trump Republicans invented out of whole cloth. “As long as I’ve been in politics, politicians have railed against this group or that group in Washington as the villains standing in the way of whatever they’re trying to do. I too railed against ‘the establishment’ as a young hothead.” Boehner says there is indeed “an entrenched bureaucracy that likes to protect the status quo”. But he says posturing against it took a “nastier turn” under Trump. Even before the former president took up the lie about electoral fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden which was repeatedly thrown out of court but still sent supporters to storm the US Capitol, he claimed the Deep State posed “a threat to democracy itself”. Boehner calls such talk “very destructive – not to mention delusional”, and defends the work of most bureaucrats and also lobbyists. “Playing hardball or ‘creative disruption’ or whatever you want to call it can and does work sometimes,” he writes. “Knee-jerk defenders of President Trump would often say that’s what he was up to whenever there was some new pronouncement of action that didn’t make sense. “Well, they may have been right in some cases … but having to constantly point to the Deep State as this boogeyman responsible for all these problems just seems … weird.”

  • Harvey Weinstein appeals against conviction for sex crimes

    The former film producer was found guilty of two sex crimes in February 2020 and jailed for 23 years.

  • Georgia Republicans go after Coca-Cola, Delta for opposing Georgia voting law

    Republicans are responding to corporate criticism of Georgia's new voting law by calling for boycotts of MLB, Coke and Delta.

  • Top cornerback targets rave about Clemson after taking in spring football game

    The mutual admiration is there at a position of need for the Tigers.

  • $2M in city funds will house former Charlotte tent encampment residents for a year

    The funding will go to United Way, other groups for rental subsidies and services for 75 former residents of uptown encampment

  • Germany backed Janet Yellen's call for a minimum global corporate tax rate, and said 140 countries could agree a deal by summer

    German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Yellen's proposed corporate tax deal could "put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation."

  • For 7 New Yorkers, a pandemic year's fight for the future

    It was the eve of the deadliest day of the coronavirus spike that brought New York City to a trembling standstill. A year ago, The Associated Press told the story of a day in the life of a stricken city through the eyes of New Yorkers on the front lines and in quarantine as they faced fear, tragedy, isolation and upheaval. As the United States’ most populous city turned into its most lethal coronavirus hot spot, some of these New Yorkers saw the virus' toll up close in an emergency room, an ambulance and a funeral home.

  • Italy's Draghi urges Libya to strictly maintain ceasefire

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday urged the Libyan government to ensure that the country's ceasefire is maintained and strictly observed. In comments to the press alongside Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, Draghi said the two leaders had spoken about immigration and economic cooperation between the two countries with strong historic ties. For Libya "to be able to proceed with courage and decisiveness it is a prerequisite that the ceasefire must continue and be strictly observed," Draghi said after his first foreign trip since he took office in February.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • The CDC said the risk of getting COVID-19 from surfaces is 'low,' suggesting deep-clean protocols are overkill

    There is little scientific support for the use of routine deep cleaning in everyday life, the CDC said.

  • Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

    Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • Yastrzemski, Giants win 3-2 over Padres; Tatis injured

    Pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski launched a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and Darin Ruf and Evan Longoria also connected to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory Monday night against the San Diego Padres, who lost star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a partially dislocated left shoulder. Tatis was injured taking a hard swing for strike three in the third inning. Padres manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis' left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

  • To truly champion voting rights, MLB should have moved the All-Star Game to Washington, D.C.

    The MLB could have fought racism and voter suppression by putting the All-Star Game in the one city that has a big-league team but small-time rights.

  • Biden announces that all US adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    As of Tuesday, over 108 million Americans had received at least one vaccine dose and 63 million had been fully vaccinated.

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.