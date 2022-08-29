Engine problem scrubs launch of new NASA rocket

Reuters

A second term for Angolan President Joao Lourenco may have disappointed many voters keen to break with five decades of one-party rule, but many would still admit he's done much to tackle corruption within its ranks. Lourenco, 68, and the MPLA were declared winner of Wednesday's presidential and parliamentary election, after a tally of votes by the electoral commission showed he'd won by 51.17%. Few knew what to expect when this quiet, dour-faced former defence minister took power in 2017, in Angola's first change of president since independence from Portugal in 1975.