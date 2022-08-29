Engine problem scrubs launch of new NASA rocket
A fuel leak and then an engine problem forced NASA on Monday to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket. (Aug. 29)
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the delay of NASA’s Artemis I rocket launch.
US controllers struggled to get the rocket's engine cooled down to its correct operating temperature.
NASA’s new moon rocket remained on track to blast off on a crucial test flight Monday, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad.
NASA was forced to scrub its launch of the Artemis I uncrewed flight test Monday morning.
The scheduled test launch Monday of a new megarocket gives Boeing an opportunity to prove it can pull off big national projects, following past missteps.
NASA canceled the launch of a major test mission today because of difficulties fueling its new rocket, the Boeing-built Space Launch System.
NASA has called off the Artemis I mission’s planned launch Monday, saying that agency engineers needed more time to understand why one of four major engines on the Space Launch System rocket couldn’t get to the needed temperature range for liftoff. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui for The Wall Street Journal
