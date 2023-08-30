Engineer behind Disneyland animatronics visits students in Porterville
Students in Porterville got a chance to meet and learn from an animatronic engineer who has created characters for Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, and Universal Studios.
Students in Porterville got a chance to meet and learn from an animatronic engineer who has created characters for Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, and Universal Studios.
First Meryl Streep guest starred in 'Only Murders in the Building,' then she sang, now she smokes a joint, and viewers are thrilled.
Alex Cobb was so close on Tuesday night.
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.
It's 37% off for a limited time only.
You have to try them for yourself.
I have no regrets.
You don't have to suffer through another hot night.
One woman asks, 'What's 30 supposed to look like?' The post Woman wants to normalize being 30: ‘thirty flirty and thriving!’ appeared first on In The Know.
My teeth have never looked better!
They're 47% off for a limited time only.
They really work!
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
Hurry, this deal won't last.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the news in a busy week for baseball before starting their team-by-team MLB playoffs preview with the two best teams in the National League: the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
It has more than 67,000 ratings.
It has more than 2,800 five-star reviews.
This deal won't last long.
You need this in your kitchen.
Each knife is less than $5.
Don't miss this deal.