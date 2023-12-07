New engineering course aims to open education gateway for students

University College Isle of Man is now offering the two-year full-time course

A new engineering course at a Manx university college "symbolises an open gateway" for students, the education minister has said.

The Level 3 Extended Diploma is a two-year full-time course equivalent of three A Levels.

Julie Edge said it could "pave the ideal route for aspiring engineers towards higher education".

University College Isle of Man said the qualification would enable the study of a variety of subjects at university.

Those included aerospace, motorsports and electrical and electronic engineering courses at degree level.

'Ideal route'

Applicants must have achieved a C in English Language and Science, a B in Maths on the higher paper as well as another GCSE at grade C to qualify for the course.

Ms Edge said: "It embraces the ethos of continual learning, fostering a culture where individuals are equipped not only with knowledge but with the tools to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape", she said.

The college's head of faculty for environment and sustainability Sam Wattern said the qualification was "ideal for school leavers who are keen to study engineering at university" which would typically be students who were "leaning towards maths, science and business".

