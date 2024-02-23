Engineering firm approved for former Allegany High School site

Feb. 23—CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $174,900 proposal from The EADS Group to provide civil and site engineering at the former Allegany High School property.

The school was razed in 2022 to prepare for housing development.

EADS recently completed a similar project in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the company said in a letter to the county last week.

The EADS Group "is a multi-disciplined engineering/architectural firm serving clients across the mid-Atlantic region since 1955," the letter stated.

EADS has more than 250 employees in nine offices in cities including Cumberland and Somerset, Pennsylvania, it stated.

The company's scope of work for the proposed Haystack Village development includes plan preparation for contour grading and drainage, storm and sanitary sewers, landscaping, roadway lighting and erosion and sediment pollution control.

Last month, county officials said they received site plans from D.R. Horton to develop the 12-acre site on Sedgwick Street.

Cumberland representatives will participate in the planning, design and execution of the project, which can be funded with money leftover from the demolition of the old school.

The commissioners approved the LaVale Soccer Club to use the football field and parking lot at the site until construction begins.

The commissioners also:

—Approved the local state's attorney to appoint up to three investigators that will be county employees and have the powers of a local police officer.

—Agreed to use unallocated American Rescue Plan funds to cover a $60,000 shortfall for more than 15 completed capital projects.

—Awarded a $115,000 three-year contract to Cloudpermit to replace the planning and zoning department's antiquated software.

