Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland

Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 2,400 still without supplies.

Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected.

More than 60 schools are closed in Aberdeenshire so far due to snow.

And many of the area's roads have been affected by snow drifts.

A yellow weather warning is in place in the north of Scotland with the central belt due to be hit by snow and ice on Friday morning.

Heavy snowstorms disrupted electricity supplies in Shetland, with many left without power for days.

SSEN said that on Wednesday power was successfully restored to customers in the Out Skerries, parts of Voe, northern parts of Whalsay, and clusters elsewhere on Shetland.

As of 22:45 about 2,400 properties remained off supply in Voe, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland.

SSEN warned that some of them may be without power into the weekend.

The company said it had replaced core infrastructure and points of damage in Voe and Yell and replaced kilometres of overhead line.

On Wednesday night, Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: "Today has been about rebuilding the core spine of the network. Following three days of significant travel constraints, severe access issues and continued adverse weather conditions, we're making up for lost time with engineers working since first light today."

He said a 125-strong team would continue working on the rebuild, while simultaneously "reconnecting homes by re-routing the network and connecting large-scale mobile generation to restore power".

A number of rest centres have been set-up.

Dr Susan Bowie, who works at the Hillswick practice in the northernmost part of mainland Shetland, has no electricity in her home or at the surgery.

The surgery is using a diesel generator but it does not provide heating.

She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It's really cold at the surgery. You can't stay there too long because your hands get so cold, but there's been a real community spirit about this situation.

"The roads are terrible but the staff have come in, they have done their best. We are wearing coats, jumpers and fleeces just to stay warm."

The surgery has had to move some of its medicines into a fridge at a nearby hotel in order to ensure they are not wasted.

Fifteen SSEN crews arrived in Lerwick by ferry on Wednesday to help with reconnection efforts, which have been hampered by continuing poor weather.

The power cuts have been caused by "significant" network damage as a result of line icing, where snow and ice accumulate on overhead power lines and the additional weight causes them to break.

Customers are entitled to claim up to £30 per person for every 24 hours they are without power.

