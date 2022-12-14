England Will Ban Single-Use Plastic Cutlery to Protect Oceans

Alex Wickham
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will imminently announce an oceans-protection package to ban single-use plastic cutlery in England, people familiar with the plans said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The use of disposable plastic plates and cups will also face the chop under plans Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is due to announce in coming days, according to the people, who spoke anonymously about unannounced policies. The Scottish and Welsh devolved governments have already taken similar action.

The plan — first reported by the Financial Times — extends UK bans on plastic items after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government outlawed plastic straws and stirrers in 2020. The department for environment and rural affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plastic is a growing environmental problem worldwide because it often doesn’t decompose and can take centuries to break down. That’s led to an accumulation of waste in the oceans and on beaches. The Marine Conservation Society, a UK nonprofit which runs an annual beach clean-up, said its volunteers retrieved an average 309 items of litter per 100 meters of beach in 2022, with 67% of items made of plastic or polystyrene.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The five-year returns for Torex Gold Resources' (TSE:TXG) shareholders have been , yet its earnings growth was even better

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But in our experience...

  • What Makes Berry Global Group (BERY) an Attractive Investment?

    Bonhoeffer Capital Management, an asset management company, released its third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -13.7% net of fees, compared to a -10.0% return for its closest benchmark DFA International Small Cap Value Fund, and a -10.9% return for the broad-based index, the MSCI […]

  • Britain’s Most-Delayed Rail Firm Told ‘Speedy’ Tag a Poor Joke

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest inter-city train operator, Avanti West Coast, was told that it’s speedy-sounding name has become a bad joke after it clocked up the worst delays of any UK rail firm.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Finally Getting Smart About

  • Poland’s Bid to Secure Access to EU Aid Moves to Parliament

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s opposition expressed readiness to work with the ruling party on legislation to roll back a contested overhaul of the judiciary to access more than €35 billion ($37 billion) in European Union aid. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Final

  • Hong Kong Activist Wins Appeal Against Tiananmen Protest Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court overturned the conviction of a prominent local democracy activist for her role in a banned Tiananmen memorial last year, in a rare victory for the city’s beleaguered opposition. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Finally Gettin

  • Macron Party’s HQ, McKinsey Raided in Campaign Funding Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The party headquarters of French President Emmanuel Macron was raided by criminal investigators as part of a probe into possible campaign-financing violations during of his two winning bids.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Finally Getting Smar

  • Covid Surge Spooks Beijing Residents, Disrupts Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid infections are surging in Beijing, disrupting official government work and keeping people at home after authorities made an about-turn in their strict policy of managing virus cases. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Finally Getting Smart

  • Single-use plastic cups, plates and cutlery to be banned in England

    England is reportedly soon to ban single use plastic and polystyrene plates, cups and cutlery, which would follow the ban of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds in 2020.

  • These everyday items could soon be banned in the fight against climate change

    Plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups are set to be banned by the UK government as the pressure to reduce plastic pollution continues.

  • German Go-It-Alone Response to Biden’s Green Subsidy Plan Sets Off Alarm for EU

    (Bloomberg) -- Berlin’s response to Joe Biden’s green subsidy plan is setting off alarm bells in Paris and Madrid, where officials are concerned it could give German firms an unfair advantage over their European rivals. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Is Putin Final

  • Iran ousted from UN women’s rights panel

    United Nations member states on Wednesday removed Iran from the organization’s women’s rights panel amid Tehran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters. The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, with 29 member states voting in favor of the U.S.-drafted resolution. Another eight voted against the…

  • 10 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best EV charging stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the EV Charging sector in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now. In the past decade, electric vehicles (EVs) have gone from a rare, peculiar sight on even […]

  • Daily Crunch: US law enforcement charges SBF with fraud as he awaits extradition after Bahamas arrest

    Today, Haje is waltzing around the house, candle in hand, celebrating Saint Lucia. Christine, meanwhile, is chillin’ like a villain in 80-degree heat. Trading suits for stripes: After much fodder all over the place of why Sam Bankman-Fried was not behind bars sooner for his involvement in the collapse of FTX, Darrell reports that SBF was arrested in the Bahamas amid fraud charges brought by several U.S. government entities.

  • Worried homeowner follows noises to find ‘massive’ bear had made a den in NC backyard

    “I was sitting out on my back porch and heard this really sad whimper.”

  • At Lake Powell, a 'front-row seat' to a drying Colorado River and an uncertain future

    As drought siphons water from behind Glen Canyon Dam, questions resurface about whether the once-mighty reservoir should be saved or returned to nature.

  • Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass

    The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.

  • Buck ‘stuck in a rut’ ends up in same icy ditch in Colorado for second year in a row

    “Hopefully the buck has learned to avoid concrete culverts. But we’ve got Dec. 1 circled on our 2023 calendars!”

  • Winter storm watch issued for parts of New England. Here’s how much snow could fall

    A winter storm watch has been issued ahead of system that could bring significant snowfall to some parts of New England later this week.

  • Famed Hollywood mountain lion P-22 is malnourished, injured and may never return to wild

    The tracked mountain lion, P-22, was captured weeks after it was believed to have killed a Chihuahua. A health assessment brought more bad news.

  • Beloved longhorn steer known for chirping dies at Arizona national park

    He may have learned to chirp from the park’s chicken, officials say.