New England BIPOC Festival, Touch-a-Truck, Family Jamboree: Community events Sept. 18-24

Join the Big Read with 'The Bear' at Dover Library

DOVER — Celebrate the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read with the Dover Public Library on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Lecture Hall. "The Bear" by Andrew Krivak is the chosen title, and copies of the book are available at the Dover Public Library adult circulation desk while supplies last.

Exeter Chamber to host Memories & Milestones

EXETER — The Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce invites its members and the community to the 2023 “Memories & Milestones” celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mila by The White Apron on Sept. 19. Food will be provided by MILA by the White Apron and the evening will include member highlights, live entertainment, a gallery of historical photos, giveaways and more.

Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet at Cornerstone

HAMPTON — Cornerstone at Hampton will host an Alzheimer's Support Group on Monday, Sept. 18The group will meet at 3 p.m. at the assisted living and memory support community at 298 Exeter Road, Hampton. Contact Director of Compass Programming Patricia Corso at 603-929-6300 or pcorso@cornerstonehampton.com to reserve your spot.

Zentangle at Berwick Library

BERWICK, Maine — Patty Weeks will lead a Zentangle workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Berwick Public Library. The Zentangle artistic method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns called “tangles.” Light refreshments will be available. Space is limited. Contact the library to reserve a spot at 207 698-5737.

Draft your advance care directive with professional help

DOVER — Get assistance drafting an advance care directive at the Dover Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will receive a 30-minute appointment with a social worker from Wentworth-Douglass Hospital who will aid in creating the document. The free event is open to people ages 18 and older who reside in New Hampshire or Maine. There is a limit of 20 appointments, and registration is required. To schedule an appointment, please call the hospital’s social work office at 603-740-2826.

Granite Way Day of Caring on the Seacoast

PORTSMOUTH — Volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves and providing hours of volunteering on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to complete "wish list" projects at local nonprofits. Volunteers will spread out across the greater Seacoast region. There is still time to sign up for a volunteer project at https://bit.ly/3wbYZe0.

Wells Chamber to host 14th Family Jamboree

WELLS, Maine — The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th annual Family Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wells Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road. The event features “free family fun” featuring games including a doughnut/apple eating challenge, ball toss, beanbag toss and relay races. There will also be activity booths to make your own beaded bracelet, get a temporary tattoo, fan making and pumpkin decorating compliments of Nancy Hafford- State Farm Agent. Ranger Tom will be back again this year with his Explore Archery game.

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th annual Family Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

17th annual Touch-a-Truck fundraiser

PORTSMOUTH — Waypoint at The Richie McFarland Center will host a Touch-A-Truck fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pease International Tradeport. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family, and can be purchased at the event. For more information on the event, or the organization and its services for local families, visit waypointnh.org.

New England BIPOC Festival in Portsmouth

Joanna Kelley, Portsmouth's assistant mayor, is president of the New England BIPOC Fest to be held outside Vida Cantina in Portsmouth on Sept. 24, 2023.

PORTSMOUTH — The New England BIPOC Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, from 12 to 6 p.m., at Vida Cantina, 2456 Lafayette Road. Free. Admission is free and open to the public, and food is free, too, according to Joanna Kelley, a leader of the event. It will feature a Mariachi band, African drummers, a drag queen and representatives from Somersworth’s Indonesian Community Connect Inc.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: New England BIPOC Festival, Touch-a-Truck: Community events Sept. 18-24