New England Boat Show wraps up on Sunday
The New England Boat Show is finishing its stay Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport this Sunday.
The boat show ran from January 10-14 and welcomes nautical novices, seasoned sailors, and water lovers with an all-access pass to dive into the boating lifestyle.
Attendees can visit hundreds of boats of all shapes and sizes.
If you’re more animal-lover than nautical-lovers you can also stop by to see Twiggy the famous waterskiing squirrel.
The boat show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $18 if purchased online at NEBoatShow.com; $20 for adult tickets purchased on-site during the day of the show and children 12 and under get in FREE.
