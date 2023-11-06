England and Brazil to face off in friendly at Wembley in March

Brazil's Richarlison, right, is challenged by Venezuela's Jhon Chancellor during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's soccer confederation announced its national team will play a friendly against England at Wembley in March.

The contest will be England's first against a South American team in six years. The last time the two teams played in 2017, the match ended 0-0.

Brazil had already announced a friendly against Spain in March. South American national teams have long complained about the lack of a calendar to test themselves against European rivals.

“The objective is to always have Brazilian national team games against former world champions so we can have matches of a high technical level,” Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the country's soccer confederation, said in a statement on Monday.

Later in November, Brazil will play two tough rounds of World Cup qualifying — the first at Colombia and the second against defending champion Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer