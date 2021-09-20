England cricketers pull out of trip to Pakistan, angers PCB

STEVE DOUGLAS
·3 min read

English cricket officials provoked an angry response from Pakistan after withdrawing their men's and women's teams from a limited-over trip to the Asian country next month, citing “increasing concerns” about travelling to the region.

The decision taken by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday came three days after New Zealand Cricket abandoned its men’s team’s tour of Pakistan following a government alert that warned of a possible attack outside Rawalpindi Stadium.

The ECB didn’t detail any specific security issues in a statement released after a board meeting over the weekend, instead highlighting “the mental and physical wellbeing of our players and support staff.”

“We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region,” the ECB said, “and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted COVID environments.”

Within minutes, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja reacted by saying on Twitter: “Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah.”

In the wake of the New Zealand team's withdrawal from its tour on Friday, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he had no information about a security threat against the New Zealanders and that Pakistan had given New Zealand guarantees that the players would be safe.

According to Ahmed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan that the country had information the players could come under attack outside of the stadium.

England men’s and women’s teams were scheduled to play all of their matches in Rawalpindi.

England’s men, who were set to play T20s on Oct. 13 and 14, have not played an international in Pakistan since 2005. The women were to visit for the first time and were due to play three ODIs as well as two T20s.

Pakistan was a no-go zone for international cricket teams for a decade after terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. The ambush killed seven people and injured several Sri Lankan cricketers.

International teams resumed touring Pakistan in 2019.

The ECB said another “complexity" was the potential harm a trip to Pakistan could do to the men's team's preparations for the T20 World Cup, which begins later in October.

“We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country," the statement said.

"Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasize an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022.”

Pakistan's men's team visited England to play three ODIs and three T20s in July.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cricket-England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare

    The England teams were each scheduled to play two Twenty20 international matches on Oct. 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi, with the women's side due to stay on for a three-match one-day international series from Oct. 17-21. "The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/2263431/pakistan-tour.

  • England cancel Pakistan tour due to ‘mental and physical well-being’ concerns

    PCB chair Ramiz Raja accused England of “failing a member of their cricket fraternity when it needed it most”.

  • Stuart Broad committed to Ashes amid concerns over England’s trip to Pakistan

    The ECB is set to make a decision about whether to make the expedition to Pakistan, which precedes the T20 World Cup and Ashes campaigns.

  • Cricket-NZ players reach Dubai after 'credible threat' derailed Pakistan tour

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand was warned of a "specific, credible threat" against its team, the country's cricket board said on Sunday, elaborating on the rationale for abruptly abandoning the tour of Pakistan as the squad reached Dubai. New Zealand had pulled out of the limited-overs tour on the day of the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday citing a New Zealand government security alert. "What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said in a statement.

  • Netflix's foreign-language shows are booming. Meet the executive behind the streamer's global push

    Netflix's Global Head of TV, Bela Bajaria, discusses the company's programming strategy and why foreign-language shows are taking off on the platform.

  • The Latest: Taliban fire director of Afghan cricket board

    The Taliban have sacked the executive director of Afghanistan’s cricket board. Hamid Shinwari posted on his official Facebook page Monday he had been fired by Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. It isn’t clear if the new Afghanistan Cricket Board chief is a relative of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is sought by the FBI for questioning in connection with several high profile attacks on Kabul during the Taliban’s 20-year war with successive U.S.-backed governments.

  • Amazon's first-generation Echo Show 8 is on sale for $64 right now

    Amazon and Best Buy have the first-generation Echo Show 8 smart display for a record-low price of $64.

  • Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid diplomatic spat

    French firm Alstom signed a contract on Monday to provide commuter trains to Melbourne, even as a diplomatic spat between France and Australia over a cancelled submarine deal rages.

  • 'Making excuses': Pakistan furious as England withdraw from tour due to mental health concerns

    England have been accused of “making excuses” and “failing a member of the cricketing fraternity” after cancelling their tour to Pakistan next month due to worries about the mental health of the players.

  • EU foreign ministers to discuss submarine dispute on Monday

    The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 2200 GMT (6 p.m. local time), a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters in Brussels. Australia said last week it would cancel an order for conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-SECURITY/AUSTRALIA-FRANCE/jnpweyabzpw/USA-SECURITY-AUSTRALIA.jpg with U.S. and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS.

  • India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October

    India, the world's largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the health minister said Monday. Mansukh Mandaviya said the surplus vaccines will be used to fulfill India's "commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19,” but vaccinating Indians will remain the government's "topmost priority.” India was expected to be a key supplier for the world and for the U.N.-backed initiative aimed at vaccine equity known as COVAX.

  • The Latest: Taliban to female Kabul city workers: Stay home

    The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers. Namony’s comments were another sign that the Taliban are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam, including restrictions on women in public life, despite their initial promises of tolerance and inclusion. In their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools and jobs.

  • Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft docks with China space station module

    A Chinese robotic resupply cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Monday in the fourth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first permanent space station by the end of next year. It successfully docked with the core Tianhe module of the space station at 1408 GMT. Tianzhou-3 will deliver fuel and supplies for three astronauts due to travel to the Tianhe module in October.

  • Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

    Female employees in the Kabul city government have reportedly been ordered to stay home by Taliban rulers, with the exception of those who cannot be replaced by men.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bills game on cart after big hit, replaced by Jacoby Brissett

    Tagovailoa sustained a rib injury on a big hig by A.J. Epenesa.

  • Kohli unnerves Bangalore with captaincy bombshell, pundits warn

    Virat Kohli has "unsettled" his Royal Challengers Bangalore team by announcing that he will stand down as captain at the end of the Indian Premier League season, former top players said.

  • Thor Björnsson Dominated His Boxing Debut With Round 1 TKO

    He immediately called out Eddie Hall after the fight, teasing their long-awaited grudge match.

  • Fox News Host Rachel Campos-Duffy Attacks Kamala Harris For Attending A Football Game

    The "Fox & Friends" personality linked the world's woes with Harris flipping a coin for the kickoff of a game featuring her alma mater, Howard University.

  • The top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 3 of fantasy football

    This week we're targeting Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson, and the Carolina Panthers defense on the waiver wire.

  • Playoffs come to an end for four drivers at Bristol

    Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell each were eliminated from the Cup playoffs.