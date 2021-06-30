England fans warned not to travel to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final as Italians ramp up border controls

Nick Squires
·3 min read
England fans - Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
England fans - Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

England fans have been warned not to travel to Italy for England’s quarter-final game against Ukraine in Rome, as Italian authorities ramp up border controls to catch supporters trying to evade quarantine rules.

Italy currently stipulates that all visitors from Britain must quarantine for five days on arrival – meaning that even if fans arrive today, they would not have finished quarantine by the time the game is held at Rome’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

The authorities say there will be strict penalties and possible criminal prosecution for England fans caught trying to evade the quarantine rule.

The Italians may demand to see England fans’ boarding passes when they arrive at the stadium in Rome to verify exactly when they arrived in the country. If they arrived in Italy any time after Monday, they will not be allowed in.

'We're stepping up border controls'

"The five-day quarantine law remains and will not be modified," a spokesman for the health ministry told The Telegraph.

"Whoever arrives today or tomorrow cannot go to the game on Saturday. We’re stepping up border controls to verify why English people are coming to Italy and to make sure they are quarantining. The rules will be enforced. Our advice to England fans is that it is too late to come for the game."

Italy has watched with growing alarm at the spread of the delta variant in the UK and the thousands of new cases reported each day.

The Italians understand that there will be huge disappointment for England fans, who are anxious to see the game against Ukraine following Tuesday’s historic 2-0 win against Germany.

"It is not a question about nationality, but of where people are resident," a government source told The Telegraph.

"Unfortunately we have seen that the delta variant is circulating in the UK. If an English fan who lives in Barcelona, for instance, wants to come to Rome, there’s no problem."

Concern over wild celebrations

The Italians are concerned not just about letting England fans attend the match, but what happens afterwards. An England win would inevitably be wildly celebrated in the bars and piazzas of Rome.

Italy so far has a low rate of delta variant infections and as of this week, people are no longer obliged to wear masks in open areas.

A statement from the British Embassy said: "The Italian authorities are responsible for setting and enforcing the rules for entry into Italy.

"Current guidance states that from 21 June, people travelling from the UK or those who have been in the UK in the previous 14 days must self-isolate for five days upon arrival in Italy, after which they must take a rapid antigenic or molecular swab test for Covid-19 and test negative for release.

"This means that fans travelling from the UK to Italy after 28 June will not arrive in time to be able to watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome on 3 July 2021."

