England have hit rock bottom at Cricket World Cup – backing youth is key to rebuild

It is hardly great timing for a rock bottom England to play the runaway form team of the World Cup in front of a raucous home crowd, but the game against India on Sunday is an opportunity to begin the rebuild by backing youth.

“We’re all feeling the heat,” admitted batting coach Marcus Trescothick on Saturday and he was not referring to the weather in Lucknow.

One win from five has left England reeling and as they prepare to play India, nobody in the camp can understand what has gone wrong. “The performances have been miles away from what we normally expect. Getting bowled out in 50 overs like we have been, it is just not normal for us,” admitted Trescothick. “It is not that easy to identify what is the turning point there.”

It is at times like these that decision makers go one of two ways. They either back a new blood and look to the future, or they double down because they believe the old hands may cobble together one more performance that saves their job.

The first option would see Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson recalled to play a big occasion World Cup fixture and gain experience. Brook is averaging 32 from four games which is a decent return in this side at the moment. He is also the one player in the top seven young enough to play a part in the next World Cup in 2027, and be the batsman to build a team around. Atkinson too has a chance of a role in four years’ time, although predicting the future for a fast bowler is much harder given the pitfalls of injury.

The big statement would be to drop a player as senior as Joe Root , but that will not happen with this set-up. It is just not their style. Trescothick insisted it is not a time to panic and “throw candles in the wind.” Lose this game, and to Australia next week, and one of the senior players could become a fall guy.

Liam Livingstone (right) is more likely to be dropped for the India match than Joe Root (left) if England look to give players more experience for the future - Reuters/Adnan Abidi

It is much more likely Brook, if picked, will play for one of Moeen Ali or Liam Livingstone with neither contributing much with bat or ball. Livingstone is a big disappointment in this format. He is averaging 7.74 with the bat and 43.5 with the ball at the World Cup. It says something for England’s tournament that Livingstone is considered to have bowled relatively well compared to his colleagues. Moeen has played two games, not taken a wicket and scored 26 runs. He is only used to bowl at left-handers and the first of those in the India side is Ravindra Jadeja at seven.

Atkinson did not play against Sri Lanka but did well amid the carnage of the South Africa onslaught in Mumbai. Brydon Carse is now in India and available for selection after replacing Reece Topley and could do with valuable experience bowling those middle overs. India suspect the pitch will turn which may protect Moeen and Livingstone, but then again conditions have never quite worked out as expected for England.

Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler have faced questions about their futures for the first time and the next two weeks, which include matches against India, Australia and Pakistan, will have a big say in how extensive the post World Cup rebuild will be and whether it involves a new coach and captain.

The matter of a Twenty20 World Cup in June next year complicates the picture and both have credit in the bank with little to no criticism of them before this tournament, but so far they have failed to lift the squad in defence of a World Cup crown they poured so much energy into winning, and that is a worry.

England have never played in Lucknow in any form of international cricket and the Ekana stadium, or to give its full name, the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium, is new. Built at a cost of £35 million, it opened in 2017 and only hosted seven ODIs. Three of those did not feature India when it was used as a home ground for Afghanistan. It is a ubiquitous concrete bowl with a 50,000 capacity and a huge shopping mall next door, making it look like something from Dubai Sports City.

The pitch was relayed after it was described as a “shocker’ by Hardik Pandya following a turgid T20 against New Zealand in January when India laboured to a target of 100 in 19.5 overs. The groundsman was sacked and the square dug up which means that any data is irrelevant and teams will have to rely on cricket knowledge and gut feel in selection and the toss. England have fluffed both those in India so far.

