New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter

Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked.

“There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.

New England happens to be home to seven of Country Living’s top 40 “prettiest American towns” to visit during the winter season.

Here are the local communities that landed on the list:

2. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

3. Bar Harbor, Maine

11. Littleton, New Hampshire

22. Nantucket, Massachusetts

33. Mystic, Connecticut

38. Sandwich, Massachusetts

40. Woodstock, Vermont

Leavenworth, Washington, was named the prettiest winter town in the country.

