England to host New Zealand for two tests in June

LONDON (AP) — England will host New Zealand for two test matches in June for the home side's first games of the summer.

It will be the first time that New Zealand, which leads the test rankings, has played tests in England since 2015. The matches will be played at Lord's on June 2-6 and Edgbaston on June 10-14. England beat New Zealand at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup final.

The announcement means England is set to host seven tests this summer, with India scheduled to play a five-match series starting in August.

New Zealand is on track to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. It was scheduled for June at Lord's but no date has been confirmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England also announced a three-match Twenty20 Series against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 23 and 24 and the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 26, starting before a three-match one-day international series against the same opponents.

