New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results of Ebola Clinical Trial Confirming Superiority of Regeneron's REGN-EB3 to ZMapp in Preventing Ebola Deaths

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nearly 90 percent survival for patients who received REGN-EB3 treatment earlier in the course of their disease; 66.5 percent survival among all patients who received REGN-EB3

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) announced today that the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published results from the randomized controlled PALM trial showing that Regeneron's REGN-EB3 and another investigational agent provided the highest overall survival rates among four investigational treatments for Ebola virus disease. Monoclonal antibody treatments REGN-EB3, mAb114 and ZMapp and the small molecule antiviral agent remdesivir were given to a trial population of 681 patients who had Ebola during the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). REGN-EB3, a triple-antibody cocktail, demonstrated superior efficacy compared to the ZMapp control arm across multiple measures, including the primary endpoint of mortality at day 28 (33.5 percent with REGN-EB3 versus 51.3 percent with ZMapp, p=0.002) and secondary endpoint of reduction of the number of days until the Ebola virus was no longer detected in the bloodstream.

The trial was stopped in August 2019 when preliminary results showed that REGN-EB3 crossed the pre-specified superiority threshold for preventing death compared to ZMapp. Although a second investigational treatment, mAb114, did not meet this statistical threshold, it had notable activity, and the decision was made for these two strongest-performing investigational therapies to continue to be administered to patients in a trial extension phase.

The REGN-EB3 antibodies were created using Regeneron's novel and proprietary VelocImmune® platform, which utilizes a mouse model with a genetically humanized immune system, and associated VelociSuite technologies that allow for harvesting and production of specific human antibodies from these mice. These technologies enable the rapid and efficient generation of multiple fully-human antibodies against targets such as Ebola virus, without requiring the identification and utilization of rare human survivors as sources of such therapeutic antibodies.

"In this study, REGN-EB3 demonstrated a significant survival advantage over another antibody treatment approach, underscoring the importance of antibody selection and design. REGN-EB3 was specifically designed to enhance efficacy, reduce the risk of viral resistance and mitigate against potential virus evolution. Our ability to rapidly create and develop these clinically-effective Ebola-specific antibodies highlights the power and speed of our VelociSuite human antibody platforms," said Neil Stahl, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Regeneron. "We are committed to continuing to provide this important treatment to patients through the PALM trial extension trial and 'compassionate use' until the current outbreak ends. We are also working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to gain regulatory approval and with U.S. and global health authorities to determine appropriate stockpiling of REGN-EB3, as we believe our triple antibody approach may have particular utility for future outbreaks."

Ebola outbreaks have historically resulted in survival rates as low as 10 percent1 and there are no approved treatments for the disease. Of all patients given REGN-EB3 in this trial setting, 66.5 percent were alive at day 28, compared to 48.7 percent of patients given ZMapp. Importantly, administration of treatment earlier in the course of disease (when viral loads are typically lower) resulted in dramatically higher survival rates with all four investigational treatments, including 88.8 percent survival at day 28 with REGN-EB3. The greatest reduction in mortality (minus 22.5 percent) across all study groups occurred with REGN-EB3 treatment in patients who were treated later in the course of their disease, when risk of dying from Ebola is greatest.

All patients received optimized supportive care (oSOC), including supportive oral and/or intravenous fluids, electrolyte replacement, maintaining of oxygen status and blood pressure, pain management, and antibiotics and antimalarials as indicated. The paper reported 3 serious adverse events for REGN-EB3, compared to 7 for ZMapp, 9 for remdesivir and 10 for mAb114.