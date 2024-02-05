England must buck their ideas up to justify grand ambitions for Six Nations glory

After his first Six Nations start, England winger Tommy Freeman said he thought his side can win the whole tournament. You can dismiss this as youthful exuberance and you must bear in mind it was England’s narrowest ever win over Italy, but what do you want him to say? If you don’t believe, you don’t succeed, and I would rather he sets a positive frame of mind than a negative one. In any event, people are tired of the trite mantra of focusing on the next game. That is so obvious that I am surprised it is accepted as legitimate comment these days.

That said, Freeman and England are going to discover they need to improve markedly, even for the next challenge that is Wales at Twickenham. An opening win is disproportionately important in the Six Nations, because your first result sets the prism through which what is to come is framed. After the Italy win, England have the advantage of playing at home for a fixture that could see them go two out of two before three significantly more testing games.

Freeman was one of England’s success stories in Rome. His constant work to make himself available as either a support or decoy runner significantly aided England’s better attempts at creativity. It is something his fellow members of the back three unit, Freddie Steward and Elliot Daly, need to emulate to improve the complexity of England’s attacking options and pose more problems for better defences than that of Italy.

What explains the narrowness of England’s win and how much of it was down to Italian improvement? Some of it. How much was down to England’s concession of a string of penalties in the first half? Some of it. More of it was due to England’s disconnected defence for nearly all of the first half. Italy’s two first-half tries were well worked but the ease of which they caught the England defence too narrow or crooked was alarming. The simple error of one defender shooting out of the line, without the requisite cover, is not a sight that will have pleased Felix Jones, England’s new defence coach.

💧 It's LIQUID rugby from Italy!



What a move from the Azzurri as Tommy Allan races away for their second try of the contest 😍



Watch the #GuinnessSixNations LIVE on ITV1! pic.twitter.com/wOCvpNugd7 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 3, 2024

It is to England and Jones’ credit this deficiency was solved at half-time, but you have to find a way to diagnose and rectify this sort of flaw on the pitch. Such profligacy against the world’s top sides, like forthcoming opponents Ireland and France, will see England in a position from which there is little or no chance of salvation.

England’s second-half defence was the basis of their win as it denied Italy any usable, front-foot possession for most of that period. They also comfortably bested Italy in ruck speed, and it will be interesting to see if the efforts of recently appointed Andrew Strawbridge, the former All Blacks assistant coach, can maintain and improve on this standard.

Even though England managed to make over a third of their rucks below three seconds, that is not the whole story. It should not blind them to another, equally important fact. Successive quick breakdowns do stretch defences, eventually, but that requires multiple phases. If defences are still able to tackle front on, and one-out, without having their shoulders turned in or out, the task becomes one of simple attrition. It also requires you to successively carry the ball and clear it without committing a penalty offence, like going off your feet or getting caught holding the ball on the floor.

What was notable about Ireland’s dismantling of France was that their ball carriers often made metres through and after the initial tackle contact. Once this happens, the defensive line becomes disjointed more easily, as defenders are forced to retreat, fill in gaps and re-organise in haste.

Ireland's ball carriers often made metres after contact - Getty Images/Ramsey Cardy

It is in this aspect that lies England’s greatest challenge to improvement. Their front five must be more dynamic and carry the ball more often, and more effectively, for the breakdown to be optimally effective. The situation is slightly improved when it comes to the back row but, even there, they have to find ways to take advantage of Ben Earl’s speed rather than his relatively limited size.

Presently, England do not have the sort of pack that frightens opponents through their sheer size. They need to adapt their carrying challenge to accommodate for this. You do not have to possess giant forwards to make the hard yards but if you don’t, you have to be more intelligent in how you achieve this.

An opening game against an opponent that has never beaten England is not the best base for making absolute declarations. Freeman’s optimism will be sternly tested in the forthcoming weeks, but it is at least a start. How far it is misplaced – or not – will soon become clear.

