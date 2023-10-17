England must be careful with siege mentality – they need their fans more than ever

There’s a very fine line between taking on the world, backs to the wall, saying “no one likes us, we don’t care”, and alienating your own fans.

As underdogs, I am a fan of England taking up that siege mentality, but it is vital that the squad do not conflate general, global criticism of their performances – of being too conservative and pragmatic – with the opinion of all England fans.

The booing that the England team have received on matchdays might suggest that some of their own fans are struggling with their performances. And, clearly, with some of the negativity and vitriol flying around about England, there is further evidence to that point.

But all I would say is that I did three events in the centre of Marseille over consecutive days, with more than 2,500 people all in white shirts, and every single one of them was desperate for an England victory. With criticism and negativity, it is often the case that they who shout loudest get heard the most. I love a siege mentality but England cannot allow themselves to forget that there are still shed loads of English people who love them, and who will support them through thick and thin. I can tell them that first hand, as I’ve spent the weekend with such people.

Since the World Cup warm-ups began in August, there has been some social-media interaction with players sarcastically thanking fans for their support – particularly after the loss to Fiji – but I hope there’s still an understanding within the playing group that there is still an extraordinary level of support for them, in spite of the fact that some of what they have served up over the past 12 months – including last autumn under the previous head coach – gave people the right to doubt them. In this tournament, England’s style might have warranted fair criticism but what is undeniable is the team’s will to win, and they can only play what is in front of them. England have been damned if they did, damned if they didn’t in many respects so far in this tournament.

That being said, any notion of England flying the flag for the northern hemisphere – factually if not anecdotally correct – has been nipped in the bud. I have had more texts since Sunday from people hoping South Africa win by 100 than I have any Scottish, Welsh or Irish friends getting behind Steve Borthwick ’s side. Certainly, outside of Old Blighty, England are not flavour of the month. Twas ever thus.

Back to Marseille last weekend. There are always incidents that happen on the terraces – in rugby and other sports – that you never really want to see. These things happen. They are rare. But, as a former England rugby player, as someone who admires Owen Farrell, and believes he is our best fly-half for knockout rugby, to hear fans booing him stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thoughts were unprintable. It was utterly depressing.

I don’t ever want to have a drink with anyone who booed Farrell. If you did that, never come and talk to me – ever.

Owen Farrell was the target of the boo boys but his response was to lead England to victory and win man of the match - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

This Saturday’s semi-final provides the perfect opportunity for England fans to unite behind their team who, regardless of what has gone before, are 160 minutes away from lifting the Webb Ellis Cup. And, God, will that support be needed.

I can’t see the match in Paris being as one-sided as many are predicting – some bookmakers have South Africa as 13- or 14-point victors – but the Springboks will arrive at the Stade de France as undeniable favourites. Across the entire tournament, their flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is the one player I would want in my team in a semi-final.

Although, my hunch is that Borthwick and his squad would have been sitting down to watch Sunday night’s tumultuous quarter-final between France and South Africa and hoping for a Springbok win. Both sides would have presented the sternest challenge in a semi-final, but after what happened with France’s 50-point victory at Twickenham earlier this year, there is no way that England would have wanted to have rolled into a French party in Paris next Saturday.

Speaking of France, the heart bled for them, and for Ireland, too. To suggest that either choked would be madness; the two sides were absolutely scuppered by the draw. Everyone will say that Ireland are perennial bottlers, who can’t win a quarter-final, but they have six or seven of the best Irish players of all time playing. They were the No 1 side in the world, won a Test series in New Zealand, and they just came against a brilliant World Cup performance from a team that have been the best sporting franchise on the planet for the past 100 years. And everyone says they bottled it?

The 2003 England team never thought they were invincible. But neither did Ireland. Andy Farrell’s quote last week was that they were a good team who liked playing together, absolutely acknowledging the fact that on any given day you get beat, that sometimes it happens.

The margin of victory was miniscule in these matches. Teams didn’t lose at the weekend; teams won. Our northern-hemisphere attitude is to ask how we lost but all I saw were four teams who were deserved victors.

