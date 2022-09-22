Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England

10
RIZWAN ALI
·3 min read

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Babar Azam returned to batting form with a century and Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 in a Pakistan record-breaking double-century opening stand to beat England by 10 wickets in the second Twenty20 on Thursday.

Babar made an unbeaten 110 in his second T20 century off 66 balls as Pakistan reached 203-0 with three balls to spare to level the seven-match series.

Moeen Ali accelerated at the back end of England’s innings with an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls and led the team to 199-5 after he won the toss and elected to bat.

"We planned to play according to the situation, and planned when to charge and when to hold back," Babar said. "The execution of that plan went brilliantly. When you have a target in front of you, you play according to that and change gears accordingly.”

Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn’t hold on to their chances to break the stand.

Babar came into Thursday’s game on the back of only 98 runs in his previous seven T20s that included 68 runs in the six Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates and a knock of 30 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Rizwan profited from two let-offs before he had completed his half century, but Babar belted 11 boundaries and five sixes against both pace and spin.

Babar and Rizwan held the previous record of Pakistan’s 197-run, opening-wicket stand, which they made against South Africa at Centurion in 2021.

Rizwan also scored a half century in the first match, which England won by six wickets on Tuesday. He was more aggressive in the batting powerplay as Alex Hales dropped him while running backwards at mid-off.

“We batted well, but we dropped a big catch," Ali said. “Duckett’s partnership with Salty (Phil Salt) was fantastic and me and Brooksy (Harry Brook) played nicely.”

Salt couldn’t stump Rizwan off Adil Rashid’s first ball soon after Hales dropped a sitter. From then on, England struggled to stem the flow of runs.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, the only change England made from the first game, stood out with 0-26 off his four overs, but rest of the bowlers got punished by Pakistan’s accomplished T20 opening pair.

The momentum swung in Pakistan's favor in the 13th over when Ali’s only over went for 21 as Babar smashed two sixes against his counterpart. Left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood, who grabbed three wickets in the his debut T20 on Tuesday, was smashed for 0-49.

“The momentum changed when I bowled my over,” Ali said. "I know they (Babar and Rizwan) get a lot of stick for their strike-rates but they are brilliant and you can’t afford to bowl off spin to them.”

David Willey also had an off day with 0-44 before Babar hit a boundary against the left-arm seamer in the last over.

Earlier, Ben Duckett improvised against Pakistan spinners Mohammad Nawaz (1-40) and Usman Qadir (0-40) despite Shahnawaz Dahani (2-37) clean bowling Hales (30) and Dawid Malan (0) off successive deliveries in the last over of batting powerplay.

Duckett played some impressive ramp shots over the head of the wicketkeeper before he was clean bowled by Nawaz in the 13th over while trying to repeat the shot.

Brook made a quickfire 31 and accelerated well with Ali in the late overs before getting bowled by Haris Rauf (2-30) in the 17th over. But Mohammad Hasnain, who replaced Naseem Shah in the lineup, conceded 37 runs off his last two overs to end up with 0-51 as England made 66 off the last 30 balls.

Ali raised his half century by smashing two straight sixes against Hasnain off the last two deliveries.

England won the opening game by six wickets.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series

    Captain Moeen Ali scored 55 not out in 23 deliveries, but England were comprehensively outclassed by the home side’s openers.

  • Moeen Ali admits his ‘gamble’ failed as Pakistan masterclass levels T20 series

    Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped the hosts chase down a target of 200 in sensational fashion at Karachi’s National Stadium

  • India proposes to regulate internet communication services

    India has proposed to regulate internet-based communication services, requiring platforms to obtain a license for operating in the world's second largest wireless market. The Department of Telecommunications' new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability to intercept messages beaming through internet-powered communication services in the event of "any public emergency or in the interest of the public safety."

  • Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal in farewell match

    The pair, with 42 major titles between them, will team up in Friday’s doubles at the Laver Cup.

  • Harry Brook putting PSL experience to good use on England’s T20 tour of Pakistan

    The 23-year-old hit a composed 42 not out off 25 balls to help England to a six-wicket win in the first of seven T20s against Pakistan.

  • India's rice ban, explained

    The nation is responsible for approximately 40 percent of global rice shipments. So what happens now?

  • Holy Land shipwreck reveals tenacity of ancient traders as empires shifted

    An ancient shipwreck found off the shore of Israel and loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean shows that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. Whatever the reason, the merchant ship made from fir and walnut trees and carrying containers with delights from far-off lands sank in the shallow waters off what is today the Israeli coastal community of Maagan Michael more than 1,200 years ago. The shipwreck, dated to the 7th or 8th century AD, is evidence that trade persisted with the rest of the Mediterranean despite the religious divide, said Deborah Cvikel, a nautical archaeologist at the University of Haifa and director of the dig.

  • Emma Raducanu survives late wobble to see off Moyuka Uchijima at Korea Open

    Raducanu wins in straight sets despite first serve struggles Briton will face Yanina Wickmayer in second round

  • Pakistan Leader Says ‘All Hell’ to Break Loose Without Debt Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made an urgent appeal for debt relief from rich nations as catastrophic floods exacerbated by climate change displaced millions of people in the South Asian nation. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in

  • Russians protest, flee country as Putin's military mobilization begins; Blinken urges end to nuclear threats: Ukraine updates

    Russia's partial military mobilization aimed at slowing Ukraine's high-octane counteroffensive was in full swing Thursday. Live updates.

  • Flight makes emergency landing at Newark after sparks shoot out back

    A plane made an emergency landing at Newark airport on Thursday morning after video showed sparks shooting out the back.

  • Japan allowing independent tourists to visit for the first time since the pandemic

    Up until now, only tourists traveling in authorize tour groups were allowed to visit Japan.

  • Younger generations are poorer than their parents and are running out of time to get rich — here are 3 simple ways to build wealth quickly

    Make taking the easy route the profitable option for once.

  • Why Japan’s latest bullet train puts Britain’s rail network to shame

    With hindsight, it probably wasn’t the smartest decision to spend five out of just 31 precious minutes on board Japan’s newest, shiniest, soon-to-open bullet train trying to get into the toilet. This realisation hit me as I pressed the “CLOSE” button from inside the swish new techno-loo-on-wheels and watched the curved door slide almost closed, before my hand accidentally activated a sensor and it slowly opened again – four times. Perhaps even more concerning was the fact that every second of my

  • 2,600-year-old blocks of cheese found in pottery at pyramid in Egypt, archaeologists say

    Is the cheese edible? What did it smell like? Much about the ancient cheese remains a mystery.

  • UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 17 more people die

    Devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 17 more people in the past 48 hours, including nine children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children’s agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. Only a third of the sum in the funding appeal has been met so far, UNICEF said in a statement. Pakistani doctors and medical workers are struggling to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases, malaria, and dengue fever among hundreds of thousands of survivors now living in tents in southern Sindh province.

  • India Expands Incentives for Chip, Display Units in Renewed Push

    (Bloomberg) -- India is wooing semiconductor and display makers to the country by increasing financial incentives for setting up manufacturing units under a $10 billion plan.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration will bear half the cost of setting up all semiconductor manufacturing units, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Previously, New Delhi said it would offer fiscal support ranging from 30% to 50% of a project’s cost depending on the type of chip manufactured.India, the world’s sec

  • India govt likely to extend its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is likely to extend its free food programme for the poor by three to six months, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, a move that could cost the government $10 billion more and make it challenging for it to meet its fiscal deficit target. India has spent nearly $43 billion since April 2020 on its free food program known as 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' where it provides 5 kg of foodgrain to poor families. A spokesperson for India's finance ministry did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

  • Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper - FT

    The memorandum, which the UN Development Programme will share with Pakistan's government this week, states that the country's creditors should consider debt relief so that policymakers can prioritise financing its disaster response over loan repayment, the newspaper said. Pakistan has earlier estimated the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.

  • Mounting claims of Christian persecution in India rise to country's Supreme Court

    A group of Christians in India petitioned the Indian Supreme Court for protection and investigation amid rising attacks on Christians and churches in the majority-Hindu nation.