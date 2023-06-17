New England Patriots player Jack Jones arrested at Logan for attempting to bring 2 firearms on plane

A New England Patriots cornerback, Jackie Jones was arrested Friday evening at Boston Logan International Airport after attempting to bring two firearms on the plane.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to a security checkpoint at Terminal B after two firearms were found in Jones’s carry-on luggage.

25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona is facing several charges including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to police.

Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks and posted bail at $50,000.

He will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

Jack Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

