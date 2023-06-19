New England Patriots player Jack Jones expected in court for attempting to bring firearms on plane

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected in East Boston District Court tomorrow for attempting to bring two firearms on a plane.

Jones was arrested Friday evening at Boston Logan International Airport after attempting to bring two firearms on the plane.

The firearms were found when Jones brought his carry-on luggage through an airport security checkpoint around 5:20 p.m., according to the TSA.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the Terminal B checkpoint and arrested Jones.

Jones is facing several charges including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to police.

Jones will appear in East Boston District Court court tomorrow on firearm charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

