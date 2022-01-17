New England power crews brace for powerful winter storm
Crews from multiple states and even from Canada have gathered in New England to make sure they're ready for any power outages caused by wintry weather.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an emergency order and his administration urged people to stay at home after weather forecasters predicted a "dangerous" winter storm with snow and ice as far south as Georgia. (Jan. 15)
Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. Cerruti died in northwestern Italy, where his family has operated a textile company since 1881, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. Cerutti inherited the family business, based in the city of Biella in the Piedmont region, at age 20 upon his father’s death in 1950.
The seafood-inspired restaurant will open in New York City in 2023 and will feature a 14-seat Japanese "omakase" room.
A spectacular fire, which was reportedly seen as far as Lewes and Milford, marked an end to one of Rehoboth’s first great hotels.
Virginia’s newly sworn-in Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive actions on his first day in office, including ending the use of Critical Race Theory in schools, investigating officials' alleged wrongdoing in Loudoun County, and allowing parents to decide if their children should wear masks in schools.
Comfort me, saucy tofu noodles, gochujang cauliflower, and chicken soup.
Why did senators Manchin and Sinema promise McConnell, before Biden's inauguration, that they would NOT vote to abolish the filibuster? Because they are DINOs (Democrats in name only).
BEIJING/SEOUL (Reuters) -Chinese brokers said they expect the resumption of regular trade with North Korea as soon as Monday, after a North Korean train pulled into a Chinese border town on Sunday in the first such crossing since anti-coronavirus border lockdowns began in 2020. "My business partner in North Korea told me on Friday that the land border will reopen to cargo freight on Jan. 17," a Chinese commodities trader in the border town of Dandong told Reuters. North Korea has not officially reported any COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, and has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake near Ojai jolted the region Sunday afternoon.
A Norfolk Southern train hit a car parked near the railroad tracks in Davidson County Friday night, sending it in the Yadkin River.
Netflix on Friday released the third season of Ricky Gervais' emotionally wrenching series After Life. And that, right there, tells you something about how important this project is to the comedian and actor — whose TV shows, until now, have tended to follow a simple rule. Two seasons, and that's it. But this story, the … The post Netflix just released a new season of Ricky Gervais’ emotional dark comedy appeared first on BGR.
"For a while I’ve noted the term 'mild' is misleading when the bar is hospitalization and death," the congresswoman said.
Snow and sleet were still falling across much of Middle Tennessee as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Here's an early look at the totals so far.
Winter advisories issued for Monroe County. What to expect as winter storm moves into area.
The Columbus Zoo has taken in four new injured juvenile female manatees to help free up space for more serious cases at SeaWorld in Orlando
An underwater volcano erupted off Tonga on Saturday (January 15) and triggered a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations. Footage on social media showed waves crashing into homes.Residents there were told to evacuate immediately: "We have a tsunami warning at this time. Please evacuate to higher grounds immediately. This is from an eruption, volcanic eruption near Tonga, and we are now under a tsunami warning for American Samoa. Please head to higher ground immediately if you are in the danger zone. Thank you."The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, based in Honolulu, later canceled warnings.But said a tsunami advisory remains in effect for the U.S. state of Hawaii.Fiji has also issued a warning, urging residents to avoid the shorelines "due to strong currents and dangerous waves."The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano -- located about 40 miles north of the Tongan capital of Nuku’alofa -- caused a 4-ft tsunami, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.It continued to monitor the situation but said no tsunami threat had been issued to the Australian mainland, islands, or territories.
New York congresswoman one of many lawmakers to test positive amid Omicron surge
Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has effectively conjured a brand new economy out of thin air. Here's the silver lining: Every past downturn has proved to be a buying opportunity, and there are dozens of cryptocurrencies worth owning. Cardano is a programmable blockchain powered by the ADA token, which currently ranks as the seventh-most-valuable cryptocurrency.
An Oklahoma barn find, this 1966 Toyota Corona is up for auction on Bring a Trailer.