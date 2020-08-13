England says 4,973 people referred to test and trace service in latest week

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said 4,973 people who tested positive for coronavirus were referred to the English test and trace system in the week to August 5, 7% up on the previous week, of whom 80% were reached and asked to provide contacts.

It said 20,638 contacts were identified and of these 74.2% were reached and asked to self isolate.

The data was released as the service said it was starting trials of a new version of its delayed mobile phone app.







