    England says 4,973 people referred to test and trace service in latest week

    Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester

    LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said 4,973 people who tested positive for coronavirus were referred to the English test and trace system in the week to August 5, 7% up on the previous week, of whom 80% were reached and asked to provide contacts.

    It said 20,638 contacts were identified and of these 74.2% were reached and asked to self isolate.

    The data was released as the service said it was starting trials of a new version of its delayed mobile phone app.



    (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

