England says Delta infections produce similar virus levels regardless of vaccine status

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Public Health England on Friday said that early evidence suggested the levels of coronavirus found in people infected with the Delta variant are similar whether or not they are vaccinated, with possible implications for their infectiousness.

"Some initial findings... indicate that levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people," Public Health England said in a statement.

"This may have implications for people's infectiousness, whether they have been vaccinated or not. However, this is early exploratory analysis and further targeted studies are needed to confirm whether this is the case."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats should raise U.S. debt ceiling on their own -McConnell

    Democrats should vote to raise the debt ceiling on their own, U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday, as the federal government moves closer to exhausting its borrowing capability. Democrats are planning to vote on a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that will incorporate social initiatives and items to fight climate change that they say are not properly addressed in a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Despite controlling both congressional chambers by thin margins, Democrats can pass the reconciliation bill without Republican support if they stick together.

  • Tesla knocked off top spot in UK July car sales

    Tesla's Model 3 was the best-selling car in Britain last month with 5,468 sold but it doesn't feature in July's top 10 list

  • J&J seeks emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in India

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use approval of its coronavirus vaccine in India, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant said on Friday, moving a step closer to supplying the first single-dose COVID-19 shot to the country. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with homegrown vaccine maker Biological E Ltd, J&J said in an emailed statement. The company's application comes at a time when legal wrangles have held up U.S. vaccine donations to India, which has not met requests for granting foreign manufacturers indemnity from lawsuits.

  • WHO calls for halting COVID-19 vaccine boosters in favor of unvaccinated

    (Reuters) -The World Health Organization is calling for a halt on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, as the gap between vaccinations in wealthy and poor countries widens. The call for a moratorium is the strongest statement yet from the UN agency at a time when countries deliberate the need for boosters to combat the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. "We need an urgent reversal from the majority of vaccines going to high-income countries to the majority going to low-income countries," Tedros said.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • How different masks protect against Covid-19, and its delta and lambda variants

    Masks help prevent the spread of infection, both with the original Covid-19 virus, and the delta variant that is taking hold of the US, and other variants like the lambda variant and those that will inevitably arise. While mask mandates were lifted in some locations of the country months ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reversed its masking recommendations even for the vaccinated. Its mask guidelines now recommend that people in areas with high transmission wear masks indoors while in public.

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • Biden's new evictions moratorium faces doubts on legality

    President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem when his administration reinstated a temporary ban on evictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. The new eviction moratorium announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could run into opposition at the Supreme Court, where one justice in late June warned the administration not to act further without explicit congressional approval. Landlords from Alabama whose bid to lift the earlier pause on evictions failed returned to federal court in Washington late Wednesday, asking for an order that would allow evictions to resume.

  • Teenage girl who suffered two-hour seizures after 'drink was spiked in club' describes ordeal

    The victim's mum released footage of her in hospital as a warning to other women.

  • 11-month-old with COVID couldn't get care in Houston

    The 11-month-old girl, who had to be intubated immediately, is now being treated at a hospital 150 miles away in Temple, Texas.

  • Statistics showing more young people hospitalised with Covid are not what they seem

    On Thursday, Amanda Pritchard, the new NHS chief executive, claimed that a fifth of Covid hospital cases in England were young people.

  • Commentary: Nearly 80 years worth of vaccines and all were apolitical — until now. A personal history

    In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...

  • Teddi Mellencamp's main COVID-19 symptom could be a sign of something more serious, an expert explains

    An expert weighs in on why Teddi Mellencamp's main symptom of COVID-19, vertigo, can be potentially serious.

  • US study finds potential dog food link to canine heart disease

    FDA research sheds light on ingredients in dog food that could be associated with canine dilated cardiomyopathy Researchers found that the ingredient most strongly linked to suspect compounds linked to DCM was peas. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A new study by the Food and Drug Administration highlights research linking certain dog foods to canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a severe heart disease. According to a new report published Thursday, researchers compared traditional dog fo

  • News Anchor Jovita Moore Reveals ‘Unusual Headache’ Led to Brain Cancer Diagnosis

    The 53-year-old was diagnosed with glioblastoma and underwent brain surgery in April.

  • This is the most important question to ask your doctor to avoid unnecessary medical care

    The American epidemic of unnecessary medical treatment is one reason your healthcare costs keep going up.

  • The 10 Best Natural Sleep Aids, According to Customer Reviews

    From supplements and drinks to sprays and gummies, these natural sleep aids will help you get a better snooze.

  • Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

    Should vaccinated Americans panic about the Delta variant? 'Maybe panic a bit.'

  • This Is What Happens to Your Brain When You Stop Looking at Your Phone Before Bed

    I’ll admit it, I have a bad Instagram habit. Not only am I glued to the screen every time I get a small window of opportunity—while waiting for a Zoom...

  • 6 Mistakes You're Making When You're Stretching, According to a Yoga Teacher

    Plus, tips on how to fix them.