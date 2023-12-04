New England school district ranked among the top in the U.S

Choosing a school to send your children to may be difficult. A New England school district was recently ranked among the top in the U.S.

Westport Public Schools in Westport, Connecticut ranked 7th in a national study of public schools conducted by TeachSimple, a company focused on providing solutions to improve learning and teaching.

Experts at TeachSimple analyzed reviews and ratings of each school district in the U.S. and have ranked them from highest to lowest. The scores are based on reviews from parents and students, statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, and user-submitted information from schools.

Across the U.S., there is a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, and the national average expense per student is $12,239. This amount is used for teaching materials and student support services.

Westport, Connecticut received a score of 4.38/5.

4.8% of teachers in the district are in their first or second year of teaching and are paid an average of $97,725 annually.

A school district in Radnor, PA ranked as the top school district in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW