England Six Nations squad 2024: Will Greenwood’s player-by-player verdict

England finished fourth last year in Steve Borthwick’s first Six Nations as England’s head coach, beating only Italy and Wales, but after confounding their critics to take third place in the World Cup hopes are higher for this season’s tournament.

With several high-profile retirements and one notable sabbatical in Owen Farrell, Borthwick has had to refresh his squad with one eye on galvanising home support with victories and the other on the first revolution of the new World Cup cycle.

Here’s my revised verdict on each member of England’s squad for the Six Nations following the withdrawals of Oscar Beard, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Nick Isiekwe and Ollie Lawrence.

Forwards

Joe Marler (Harlequins), loosehead prop

England caps: 88

Just a bull of a man. What we saw at the World Cup was that Marler’s foundations are so good. With him, you can pack your back five – numbers four to eight – with ball-handlers. Joe is an immovable object; a beast. He is still England’s best No1 by a street.

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), loosehead prop

England caps: 58

I think Genge will get better and better with time in the saddle. Most props come into their prime in their late 20s when they get ‘dad strength’. Genge’s carries at the tip of the spear, out there up front causing damage, say: “Here we go lads.” Sometimes you want his carrying, which is great for the crowd, to end with something more constructive. Maybe that’s for the rest of the side to sort. He’s developing into a world-class loosehead.

Ellis Genge will get even better when he reaches that nirvana state for a prop, 'dad strength' - Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Beno Obano (Bath), loosehead prop

England caps: 3

What a leg break he had and how well he’s done to come back. Finn Russell is not the only reason Bath are going well. They’ve got a backbone and a bite to them now. Previously, for too long, they’ve had a soft underbelly. I like Obano. He’s all action. He works hard in the tight and clatters people.

England caps: 85

Is he still playing? He’s definitely a good waterboy. I enjoyed his line on the telly about free hats under the salary cap. If everyone is fit, Steve Borthwick will want the Marler-George-Cole front row. Jamie is not as mobile as he was – he’s probably not scoring the try he scored in 2016 against Australia these days. England will have to be clever about who they pick between four and eight. But they won’t go backwards.

Theo Dan (Saracens), hooker

England caps: 7

Wow, he scored a decent try despite his team being beaten by 50 in Bordeaux. We saw the best and worst of Dan in the third-place play-off at the World Cup. He went high and got bullied when Santiago Carreras went through and then he got off the line to conjure a try with a charge-down. It feels like Dan is a seven with a two on his back; he wants to play fast and loose but is giving away a few kegs. I think he’s a No 16 rather than a starter for that reason.

Theo Dan impressed in the final match of the World Cup campaign - Julian Finney/World Rugby via Getty Images

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), hooker

England caps: 7

There was a time I thought he was going to score 100 tries for England. Didn’t he start with six in his first four games? I thought he was going to nudge me down into fourth place pretty quickly. His is a fascinating selection from a side, in Newcastle Falcons, that is really struggling. He’s definitely dynamic and Luke Cowan-Dickie’s disappointment brings him an opportunity.

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), tighthead prop

England caps: 107

Tightheads are not like locks who can moonlight in the back row or wings who can fill in at centre. It’s perhaps the one position on the pitch where you don’t mind if they’re good at one thing. Cole got properly fit when Borthwick took over at Leicester and he anchors the scrum, which is all your tighthead needs to do.

'When I’m older I can tell [my sons]: ‘keep going, keep going, keep going, and things may or may not turn out right.'



We've been speaking to Dan Cole, about his performance in England's World Cup semi-final, which seemed to put memories of the final four years ago to bed 🐯🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZNVzGxwrIs — BBC Sport Leicester (@BBCRLSport) November 15, 2023

Will Stuart (Bath), tighthead prop

England caps: 33

I am fond of Stuart. To be honest, I thought he was a bit loose and didn’t see what the fuss was about a couple of years ago. But I think he’s become a really decent No 3. He might have put some beef on. The lad can carry as well.

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), tighthead prop

England caps: 7

He might have thought he would be first choice tighthead at Leicester by now, and was on course to be there before Cole’s second coming. If he were a fly-half, he’d have had to leave for game-time. With tightheads splitting matches 50-30, though, he has earned plenty of experience with over 130 appearances for Tigers. Perhaps behind Stuart, for now.

Maro Itoje (Saracens), second row

England caps: 76

Over all these years, I’ve always felt that with some things – defending, mauls, line-outs, restarts – Maro has been phenomenal. Has his game moved on? He still looks uncertain with the ball in his hands and might be coming under pressure for his starting position for the first time. If he responds like we know he can, that will be a positive development for England.

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), second row/back row

England caps: 18

An effective foil for Martin, Chessum is good on both sides of the ball. He always fronts up and is one hell of an athlete. He’ll get 70 or 80 caps and has to play, especially with an aging front three. England could just do with a 140kg second-row, couldn’t they? I wonder where they are coming from.

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), second row/back row

England caps: 3

He won a couple of caps in Eddie Jones’ side last autumn and is thriving at Northampton. Like his colleague Courtney Lawes, he is capable of playing both six and second row. We all wish Lawes was still there, because he’s the best forward in the country. If Coles finds Lawes’ edge, he’ll go far.

Charlie Ewels (Bath), second row

England caps: 30

I was reasonably surprised that Ewels did not make the cut originally, but he gets a chance after Nick Isiekwe’s withdrawal. I think he’s playing better than when he was picked by Eddie. He’s the sort of second row that every team needs. He’s not a hybrid. He jumps, he bends over, he pushes and he hits things. I’m not sure if I’ve been more impressed because he’s part of a better Bath team or because he’s a better athlete and a better enforcer. I’m a big fan.

Sam Underhill (Bath), back row

England caps: 29

Sam’s issue comes with the balance of the back row. With a six and eight who can play a bit, he’s your man. At what he does – chopping runners relentlessly – he’s the best. Balance is everything. Pick some carriers and ball handlers with him and let him knock people over.

Let Sam Underhill concentrate on what he does best: tackling - AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Ben Earl (Saracens), back row

England caps: 25

He’ll have easier games than Bordeaux away. Ben had a great World Cup. He’s been like Donkey from Shrek – celebrating wonky line-outs and saying ‘pick me, pick me’ – for years. I mean that as a compliment. When you’ve been out for a while as he has with that knee injury, you want to prove yourself again. Sometimes a lay-off can hurt a dynamic, explosive player like him. Hopefully that isn’t the case.

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), back row

Uncapped

An old-school six, bit of a throwback if you want an enforcer. Dave Ewers will be thinking: “Finally, someone recognises the importance of smashing things.” He has a bit of edge with Kiwi written all over him. Within minutes of watching him, you appreciate why the All Blacks have been so good for so long. He’s a clever ball-player as well as an abrasive operator.

Ethan Roots may make his debut in the cauldron of the Six Nations - Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), back row

England caps: 1

Pieter-Steph du Toit is the best player in the world and England have a player who looks like him and wants to play like him, why wouldn’t you get him in? He’s around 6ft 4in, he scores tries, he’s a jackalling line-out option. He has the lot. He’s not the finished article, but when you have a player with that much talent, you get him in and keep him there until he becomes the player he can be.

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), back row

England caps: 5

Leading Sale fabulously well. I still don’t think he makes a starting back row but would be a cracking squad man; you know he’s a good human from how he’s rolled his sleeves up while his brother was getting all the accolades. Looks strong, having added a bit of bulk. He is still not as big as his brother, although you wouldn’t go wrong with a team of 15 blokes like Ben Curry.

Ben Curry has bulked up and been rewarded with a recall - David Rogers/Getty Images

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), back row

Uncapped

He burst onto the scene with some epic performances for London Irish and I didn’t realise how young he was: just 20. He carries hard and strong for a young boy. He might not yet have found the same form at Harlequins yet – he was shut down a bit in the Champions Cup games – but the talent is there and he’s a big physical asset who senses opportunity. He can handle and would be a nice foil for the tight-five guys that Borthwick is likely to pick.

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), back row

England caps: 14

He’s the Matt le Tissier of English club rugby isn’t he? Southampton FC fans say Le Tissier should have had 200 caps. Harlequins supporters are the same about Dombrandt. He’s still running great lines off Marcus Smith and in the wide channels, still nabbing turnovers. What has Borthwick seen differently to bring him back? Perhaps there has just been a re-think at No 8.

Backs

Danny Care (Harlequins), scrum-half

England caps: 96

A safe pair of hands. England have been poor in the last two Six Nations and may need his wisdom and composure. Danny will be under pressure as far as the match-day 23. That said, his little chips with the outside of the foot and the in-and-away from the ruck to generate speed are still outstanding. If you want someone on the bench, just in case, he gets the nod.

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), scrum-half

England caps: 11

I said at the time it was nonsense that Mitchell wasn’t in the initial World Cup squad. The 11 caps he has under his belt will help him trust his game. Before, he might not have let rip because he was worried about England selection. In cricketing terms, he’s seeing it like a beachball, attacking space and making great decisions, even making cover tackles. He is the best scrum-half in England at the moment.

Alex Mitchell has started the season in fine form with Saints - David Rogers/Getty Images

Ben Spencer (Bath), scrum-half

England caps: 2

Spencer is very close to being the best scrum-half in England. I don’t understand why he’s never had an extended run. If I were in the England midfield, I’d like him there to send me into the fray on a 9-12 pass because he’d throw it 25 metres, centimetre-perfect and put me in the 13 channel. He’s tough, brave, makes breaks and tackles. Why doesn’t he have more caps?

George Ford (Sale Sharks), fly-half

England caps: 91

Like Danny Care, he’s safe and steady; a proper fly-half with the best kicking game of the lot. His stature helps him there. He can drop it on his foot in a nanosecond. He looks like such a rugby league No 6, going to the line and hitting his runners, going nowhere near rucks. He passes and retreats, passes and retreats and occasionally makes a bust. You know what you’re getting: structure, organisation, voice, territory, control. Borthwick values all of those things.

George Ford has all the qualities Steve Borthwick prizes - Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), fly-half

Uncapped

Fin has turned up at Northampton quietly. He rarely seems to miss a kick. He controls the game really well. He’s more George Ford than Marcus Smith but he can fizz his passes. With the right balance, he could be a fine England 10. He probably deserves more of the conversation than he’s getting, but has let his performances do the talking.

Marcus Smith (Harlequins), fly-half/full-back

England caps: 30

After watching Matthieu Jalibert, I thought England should go all in on Marcus. He’s had glimpses of utter brilliance but has he adapted his game to international level? Some would ask why he should do that. It isn’t binary. There’s not a right or wrong answer with Marcus. That’s why he’s been at full-back. Might he click like Zak Crawley at the top of the order in a 10 shirt with Steve backing him fully? We will see.

Smith in for Quins 🔥



A try for Marcus Smith on his 150th appearance for @Harlequins. What a start to second half 👏#InvestecChampionsCup | CARvsHAR pic.twitter.com/cOcEDjcyi9 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 13, 2024

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), centre

England caps: 56

Joe Marchant did well at the World Cup, but it was tough on Henry. He’s hit fantastic kicks to beat Toulon and Glasgow and he’s getting involved in the rough stuff more up the middle. His distribution is there and his left foot is really valuable because it splits the field and asks more questions of the opposition back-field. He’s swallowed some tough medicine and he’d definitely have an edge about him. That shouldn’t be underestimated.

Max Ojomoh (Bath), centre

England caps: 0

Max has been sharing the wall-wrecking duties with Ollie Lawrence during Bath’s outstanding start to the season. Ollie has been getting all the headlines but now he’s picked up an injury and will miss the Italy game at least. Ojomoh is supremely powerful. His acceleration is rapid and he packs a punch in the carry. He seems to be developing his control and adding subtlety to his game. Pick him with a Dingwall or a Slade and you have a lovely contrast and a combination of skill-sets.

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), centre

Uncapped

I think he’s the best midfield player of the lot. The key word there is ‘player’. He can manipulate defences, find edges. He’s a young fella who’s had to find a different way to get over gain-lines because he’s not a Manu or an Ollie Lawrence. People like that are invaluable. If Borthwick wants someone who can go to a gain-line and pick the right option, he’s the one midfielder who’ll do that. I was lucky to have a coach who picked me on what I could do rather than what I couldn’t. Dingwall will need the same conviction.

𝘈𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦



Happy birthday to @SaintsRugby's Fraser Dingwall 🍰pic.twitter.com/vrUhpey9f7 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) April 7, 2023

Elliot Daly (Saracens), back three/centre

England caps: 64

He’ll know where his room is at Pennyhill; he’s been there forever. At his best, he’s one of England’s finest back-three players, a magical footballer. I’m not sure where he gets into the team but I see his balance and versatility being quite crucial for Borthwick, not just on match-days but in training. You can see why he’s been picked.

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), back three/centre

England caps: 3

Tommy flitting between 13 and 14 is interesting because I’m not sure he has the wheels for wing. New Zealand moved Rieko Ioane to 13, and he has got the wheels. But that worked. Rieko’s as good as Garry Ringrose now. Given time at 13, I think that would be Freeman’s best position. I’m not sure he is an absolute flyer, but centre might be his slot. You absolutely have to have him in the squad. He’s big, he can handle, he tackles with both shoulders. It feels like a coach needs to take a chance on him.

Will Muir (Bath), back three

England caps: 0

The Horse! Leg stride like his hasn’t been seen since Ed Moses in the 1984 Olympics. Once Muir gets going, you need a lasso to stop him. He’s like a crazy giraffe, more than a horse. He’s a big old unit, Ruraridh McConnochie with a few extra kilograms and a little different from the other options. Oscar Beard may well come back into contention after being sidelined with a head injury.

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), back three

Uncapped

I feel like he had a bit of a stutter for Sale, so this is a big boost for him because he might have felt as though he’d missed his chance. Roebuck has both physique and power, which is rare, and some of us were thinking he could have gone close to the World Cup with an eye-catching performance in a warm-up game. He breaks tackles and could be dangerous in the kicking exchanges.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), back three

Uncapped

The man of the moment. Felix Jones, the England defence coach, will need to support him. At club level, he’s been able to turn and scramble back after being outflanked. At Test level, Damian Penaud will be away. He’s excellent on the kick-chase and smashes players in defence. A bit like Sevu Reece and Jack Nowell, he can give you short yardage around the ruck. Forwards love wings like that.

A dream start for @ExeterChiefs 🤩



Immanuel Feyi-Waboso runs in a stunning try in the first minute of the game!#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/KoAXuwNyz4 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 26, 2023

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), back three

England caps: 31

Is he the best under the high ball on the planet? Maybe apart from Hugo Keenan. If the game is still dominated by kicks, you have to pick Steward. Whatever limitations he has as far as an international attacking threat is more than outweighed by his super-strength; he was unbelievable against South Africa in the semi-final.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿 ⭐



Full back Freddie Steward is named the 2023 England Men's Player of the Year#EterlastRPAAwards | @theRPA pic.twitter.com/5b8tnZC8kD — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 17, 2023

George Furbank (Northampton Saints), back three

England caps: 6

I think this man is the best full-back in the country, even if he might not be as good as Steward under the high ball. He was picked early by Eddie Jones in France four years ago and has toyed around at fly-half. Watching him this season, he does it all now and gives such balance. The Northampton Saints backline is a joy to watch. Sam Vesty is doing brilliantly with some excellent players. George can keep goal as well as doing the attacking stuff. He accelerates when he sees a gap and squares his shoulders up to take space. As a centre, I’d love to play with him because he has a real feel. It seems like you just have to hang the ball up for him.

