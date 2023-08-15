England have staked a lot on Billy Vunipola

I never had any doubt that Ben Earl would step up on Saturday to mark his first England start. I feel like I have been calling for him to be more heavily involved for years. He has just been superb for Saracens over several seasons.

Earl came on strong as he moved to No 8 when Jack Willis replaced Billy Vunipola. He grew up as a No 8, and is obviously competent in that position at senior level and as an option within a game. He was England’s stand-out player and deserves his spot within that World Cup squad.

That said, a back-up specialist No 8 should be there as well. I just fear that Steve Borthwick has diluted that No 8 position by putting so much faith in Billy Vunipola. It is a crucial specialism and Billy must be due for plenty of minutes over the upcoming warm-up matches. The theory goes that he gets better and better with more action.

As well as Earl, Lewis Ludlam has been earmarked as a potential stand-in at the base of the scrum. Tom Curry has done it before as well during the Eddie Jones era, of course. My concerns were slightly eased by Saturday but that was England against an experimental Wales team.

Ireland will be very different this weekend and Fiji, who England play before the end of the month in their last warm-up, are full of powerful athletes. That is even before you think ahead to the World Cup and the back-rowers that Argentina, England’s first pool-stage opponents, possess. Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer and Juan Martín Gonzalez are all absolute stars.

Looking at England specifically, I think they have missed a trick here by not considering Zach Mercer. I remember interviewing him when he captained England in 2017 at the World Under-20 Championships in Georgia. He was a freak of nature and a force to be reckoned with back then. Six years on, he is stuck on two caps, both of which were won in 2018.

But the Montpellier stint will have matured him and his game. He was player of the match in the Top 14 final in 2022 and was the league’s player of the season. I am really looking forward to seeing how he goes at Gloucester with his dynamism and natural footballing skills.

Alex Dombrandt has probably struggled with the transition from club level to Test matches. Borthwick put all his trust in him during the Six Nations and that did not work out. Tom Willis has not made the final squad either, but will be a contingency should an injury occur. Generally, I fear for the position of No 8. It is a specialist role that should not be undervalued.

Duane Vermeulen was one of South Africa’s most influential players in 2019 and he will return for another tournament four years later at the age of 37. This time he has Jasper Wiese, who has taken the Premiership by storm with Leicester Tigers, for company in the Springboks squad. Ireland are another team with two outstanding exponents in Caelan Doris and Jack Conan; a pair of clever, tough operators.

Gregory Alldritt is vital for France and the best No 8 in Europe, having been named star of the match in the Champions Cup final this year and voted European player of the year. You will not see him shifting around the back row. He stays put because he is a specialist.

That is not to say that hugely talented players cannot make the transition. Ardie Savea has become an elite No 8, thanks partly to his phenomenal leg-drive in contact. Aaron Wainwright appears to have bulked up and could be very important to Wales if Taulupe Faletau is not fit.

I am not sure that tweaking a back row over the course of a World Cup campaign is the best policy. There needs to be consistency as well as balance, and your No 8 tends to pick up certain responsibilities. Ball-carrying, clearly, is a fundamental one.

You want power, acceleration, an ability to ride contact and keep going, a sense of intuition and offloading skill. The No 8 is often a distributor from line-outs. They should be able to control the ball at the base of the scrum, both going forward and backwards, all over the pitch. It is obvious when that footwork does not come naturally or is slightly uncertain, as tends to be the case with non-specialists.

England have plenty of versatile players in their squad of 33, particularly in the contingent of back-five forwards. One thing we know for sure, though, is that they will not go into a match with two specialist No 8s in their line-up. They are reliant on Vunipola lasting 80 minutes or for one of the part-timers to fill in. Billy is a brilliant player at his best, but he has only just returned from a knee injury.

It is difficult because Earl might have been the player to miss out had Borthwick picked Dombrandt, Tom Willis or Mercer to cover for Vunipola. I do not know who else I would have dropped otherwise. I rate each of Ludlam, Curry and Jack Willis very highly.

Since this is the path Borthwick has chosen, to alleviate any doubt, I would expect him to state who is his first choice back-up No 8 and give them as much game-time in that position. Why not start Earl or Ludlam at No 8 against Ireland to see how they fair under real pressure away from home? He could always bring on Vunipola in the second half. Best to do this now to establish clarity and confidence rather than wait till the tournament kicks off.

I fear that England may come undone at the World Cup without another specialist No 8. Injuries and fatigue become factors to contend with over the course of a tournament. You never know, England may find themselves in the final minutes of a must-win match needing to carry away from a retreating scrum five metres from their try-line.

Without Vunipola on the pitch, that seems a very tricky task. Versatility is great, but specialist skills often win the tightest matches.

