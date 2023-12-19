England can’t keep paying for the SNP’s economic illiteracy

Scotland is pushing ahead with its wildly risky experiment in levying ever-higher taxes compared to its closest neighbour. Pictured: First Minister Humza Yousaf and finance minister Shona Robison - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

It will be fairer. It will make sure the burden falls on the broadest shoulders. And it will help pay for improvements in public services.

We can expect to hear plenty of familiar arguments when the Scottish Budget is unveiled on Tuesday, if, as widely speculated, it introduces a new 45pc tax rate for middle-earners.

But even if that particular tax increase does not materialise, Scotland is more broadly pushing ahead with its wildly risky experiment in levying ever-higher taxes compared to its closest neighbour.

And we’re at the point where that will simply lead to lower revenues and a shrinking economy. England can’t be expected to pay for the economic illiteracy of the Scottish National Party (SNP) any longer.

With an economy that has stopped growing, with endless examples of government waste, and with a huge hole in its budget, you might expect a Scottish finance minister to use her Budget to launch a series of measures to turbo-charge growth.

The introduction of low-tax, light regulation investment zones, perhaps, or a lower rate of business rates for new enterprises, or even a lower top-rate of tax to reboot Edinburgh as a finance centre and tempt some of the City’s traders and fund managers north of the border.

Even with its limited fiscal powers, there is plenty that the devolved administration could be doing to boost growth and encourage new businesses.

When Shona Robison delivers her statement, however, there is one thing we can guarantee. She will say absolutely nothing that will genuinely help the economy to expand.

Instead, there is plenty of speculation that she will introduce a new tax band. Scotland already has higher income taxes for many people than the rest of the UK, but it turns out that is not enough for the SNP.

Its latest wheeze could be for a 45pc band that would be levied on anyone earning between £75,000 and £125,000, an increase from the current 42pc on Scottish incomes at that level.

It remains to be seen whether it actually happens, of course. Even so, the leaks are a painful reminder of the SNP’s fundamental position.

What Scotland needs is higher and higher taxes, it says, especially on the “rich”. If the new band doesn’t appear this week, it will do so soon enough. That is what the nationalists believe in.

But even by the standards of the SNP, the 45pc rate is a ridiculous idea. To start with, it would hardly raise any money. An analysis by the Fraser of Allander Institute concluded that it would only raise £60m a year, once behavioural changes are taken into account.

That is a drop in the ocean given that total annual state spending for Scotland runs into the tens of billions. Indeed, its only real function would be to demonstrate that Scotland is somehow “fairer” than the rest of the UK.

Worse still, it would create a far more complex Scottish tax system, even though it is clear that the more complex a system becomes the less efficiently it works.

The UK doesn’t just need lower taxes, it needs simpler taxes as well, but Scotland would be imposing a bewildering set of different rates that would make it virtually impossible for people to work out whether it is worth accepting a promotion to a higher paid job, or taking on some more overtime.

And most significantly of all, it will drive a significant tax wedge between Scotland and England, with higher tax rates almost all the way up the income scale north of the border.

And yet, all the evidence from nations with different internal rates of income tax – mainly Switzerland and the US – is that people move from high to low tax regions (surprise, surprise).

We all know how this will play out in the medium term. It will drive middle earners across the border, especially once enterprising mayors in towns such as Newcastle and Lancaster start promoting how much lower your tax bill will be for only moving a short distance.

Over time, that will leave only a public sector plutocracy paying the higher rate. It will also send a clear message to the rest of the world. This is a place where success is punished, and where anything extra you earn will be confiscated to fund an ever more dysfunctional state.

Meanwhile, the incompetence of the Scottish administration is growing all the time. The bill for the scandalous mismanagement of new ferries to connect the islands could reach an estimated £400m, more than the new 45pc rate may raise in seven years.

Scotland has a £1.5bn hole in its finances, which is what the new higher tax rate would be meant to fill. The SNP has already put up taxes ahead of England, and yet it still isn’t enough to cover its spending commitments.

Higher taxes, more spending, and bigger deficits are a toxic mix, and one that will only get worse. The SNP is running an economically illiterate regime that is pushing the Scottish economy to the abyss. There is surely a limit as to what England can be expected to carry on paying for that.

There is only one real solution. The devolved administration should be made completely self-financing. It should keep all the taxes that it raises, set them at any level it believes is appropriate, and then be allowed to spend whatever it wants as well.

A 45pc tax band should be the trigger for the financial cord between England and Scotland to be severed once and for all. The country can then tax and spend its way to bankruptcy if that is what Scottish voters want – but no one else should be expected to pay for their decisions.

