Is England vs Japan on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

England will look to build on their encouraging opening weekend win in the Rugby World Cup as they take on Japan on Sunday.

Steve Borthwick’s side responded superbly after losing Tom Curry to an early red card as George Ford’s kicking masterclass saw them impressively eke out a 27-10 victory over Argentina in Marseille. Victory here against Japan would see England take a huge step towards securing a spot in the tournament’s knockout stages.

Japan, however, will provide a stern test having picked up a comprehensive 42-12 victory against Chile last weekend, with Jamie Joseph’s side looking to pull off an upset to put them in a fantastic position heading into the final few rounds of the group stages.

When is England vs Japan?

England vs Japan is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 17 September at the Stade de Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

Lewis Ludlam comes in to replace the suspended Tom Curry as England make minimal changes from the team that beat Argentina. Ludlam comes in at number 8 with Ben Eal shuffling across to flanker. Elsewhere, there are two changes in the front row as Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler come in to replace Dan Cole and Ellis Genge. Billy Vunipola is available again after serving his suspension and sits amongst the replacements.

The Brave Blossoms, meanwhile, make six changes from the win against Chile last Sunday. Dylan Riley is replaced by Tomoko Osada as head coach Joseph opts to make four changes in the pack. Shota Horiei is preferred to Atsushi Sakate at hooker, while Jack Cornelson moves from the back row into the second row to replace Amanaki Saumaki.

Captain Kazuki Himeno has recovered from a leg injury that saw him miss his side’s opener against Chile, with the 29-year-old returning at number 8. He is joined in the back row by Pieter Labuschagne, who returns from a suspension to replace Kanji Shimokawa at flanker.

Line-ups

England XV: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Jonny May, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Manu Tuilagi, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Alex Mitchell; 1-Joe Marler, 2-Jamie George, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-Ollie Chessum, 6-Courtney Lawes (c), 7-Ben Earl, 8-Lewis Ludlam.

Replacements: 16-Theo Dan, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-George Martin, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Marcus Smith, 23-Ollie Lawrence.

Japan XV: 15-Semisi Masirewa, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 13-Tomoko Osada, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Jone Naikabula, 10-Rikiya Matsuda, 9-Yutaka Nagare; 1-Keita Inagaki, 2-Shota Horie, 3-Jiwon Gu, 4-Jack Cornelsen, 5-Amato Fakatava, 6-Michael Leitch, 7-Pieter Labuschagne, 8-Kazuki Himeno (c).

Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Warner Dearns, 20-Kanji Shimokawa, 21-Naoto Saito, 22-Dylan Riley, 23-Lomano Lemeki

Odds

England: 1/25

Draw: 40/1

Japan: 8/1

Prediction

With a relatively unchanged side, England will hope to build on their impressive display against Argentina. Japan should present a far more troublesome task in Nice but Borthwick’s side may have finally found the winning formula. England 25-19 Japan.