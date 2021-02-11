England without injured Archer for 2nd test against India

CHENNAI, India (AP) — England will be without paceman Jofra Archer because of a right elbow injury for the second test against India in Chennai starting on Friday.

Archer has had an injection in the joint, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday, and the team expects he will be fit for the third test in Ahmedabad starting on Feb. 24.

Archer felt discomfort in his elbow during the 227-run win in the first test, which was also in Chennai.

“The issue is not related to any previous injury,” the ECB said, “and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly.”

Fast bowlers Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone did not play in the first test — Archer and Jimmy Anderson were the specialist pacemen in the team — so are now pushing for inclusion.

___

___

