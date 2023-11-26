These New Englanders found ways to give back that work for them. What's yours?

They could be your friends, family, co-workers or neighbors. Perhaps the one who makes your morning coffee. Maybe it's you.

They may not make themselves known, but selfless people from all walks of life are all around us. And while, at last count, U.S. charitable donation rates were down, there's more ways to lend a hand than ever, and plenty of people that need the help.

As we move deeper into the season of giving, let's take a look at some of the ways one can act selflessly, and meet a couple of the New Englanders who've stepped up to answer the call.

Fighting cancer, one step at a time: Meet Carol Gormley

Quincy resident and metastatic breast cancer patient Carol Gormley was already anticipating this year's 13.2-mile Jimmy Fund Walk on Oct. 1 was going to be tough given her physical state. As it got closer, a sudden turn of events did anything but help.

"The Thursday before the walk I had a reaction to a vaccine and was really sick; my fever spiked to 104. I wasn't sure I was going to be able to do it," said Gormley, 63.

While the 13.2-mile walk had become unfeasible, Gormley was determined to make her mark in Boston this year one way or another.

Quincy resident and metastatic breast cancer patient Carol Gormley poses for a photo in Boston on Oct. 1 before registering for this year's Jimmy Fund Walk.

"What I decided to do was the patient walk, which is 5K," she said. "I had to. It's that mental thing of not letting cancer win, and this time, it didn't."

Virtually unstoppable

Gormley began participating in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walks in 1999 in honor of her father who had cancer. She estimates she's done 5-6 more since, skipping some, like 2019 — the year of her own diagnosis — and the following year, as she was too physically weakened.

Members of the "Carol's Crew" Jimmy Fund Walk team are seen in Quincy, where they participated in a virtual version of the walk in 2021. Gormley, a Quincy resident and metastatic breast cancer patient, began participating in Jimmy Fund Walks in 1999 in honor of her father, who had cancer at the time. Seen here from left to right: Carol Kavanaugh, Carol Gormley, Janine Tardiff (standing), Paula Oldham and Barbara O'Malley.

But in 2021 — the second year the walk was held virtually due to the pandemic — Gormley was back at it with her team of longtime friends, who walk under the name "Carol's Crew."

"We made up our own route from a park in Quincy to Marina Bay," Gormley said. "We were quite a sight: men and women dressed in pink and black tutus."

This year, Gormley says she's pleased with her fundraising haul of $1,910, knowing the research it helps fund might benefit cancer patients like herself, even if in the distant future. It's her way to show her gratitude for the "exceptional care" from her providers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, she said.

"This is one way to give back to the people that take such good care of me."

Is the Jimmy Fund Walk right for you?

For those who've thought about participating in a Jimmy Fund Walk but find themselves on the fence, Gormley says with a minimum fundraising requirement of only $250, intimidation need not be a factor.

"Not to rip off Nike but, just do it," she said.

Find out more

To learn more about becoming a Jimmy Fund Walker, or to donate directly, visit www.jimmyfund.org/events/cancer-fundraising-events/boston-marathon-jimmy-fund-walk.

The art of self-starting: Meet Jim Forland

While there are plenty of long-established routes to benefitting worthy causes, there's nothing to stop one from forging his or her own. That's what Carver, Massachusetts resident and cycling enthusiast Jim Forland did when he decided to spin his bucket list endeavor to bike coast-to-coast into a way to raise money for veterans.

Carver, Massachusetts resident and cycling enthusiast Jim Forland did something he's wanted to do for a while this past summer, when he pedaled 3,827 miles from Plymouth, Massachusetts to Huntington Beach, California raising money for the Nathan Hale Foundation.

"I always wanted to go cross country, and I told my son I was thinking about doing it in the summer of 2023," said Forland, 63. "He said, dad, you've gotta do some type of fundraising with it. I figured, hey, why not?"

So on Aug. 18, Forland departed Three Harts Farm in Plymouth, Massachusetts — run by the Nathan Hale Foundation, beneficiary of the ride, geared toward veterans' mental health — pedaling 3,827 miles over the next 36 days to Huntington Beach, California, where he arrived on Sept. 23.

"The toughest part was the Appalachians in Pennsylvania," Forland said. "I went non-stop for the first 26 days and made it to Scottsdale, Arizona. I was averaging 122 miles a day."

Word travels fast

Between a GoFundMe page, cash, and personal checks written out to the Nathan Hale Foundation, Forland says he raised about $18,000. Contributors included strangers who'd heard about his cause on social media, or noticed the "Mass. to Cali for Veterans" sign on his camel pack as he rode by, he said.

Jim Forland, seen here during his 3,827-mile bike trip from Massachusetts to California, said the ride included a lot of off-road terrain.

"I've just been really glad that I was able to do this. It means a lot to help out Three Harts Farm especially, because I know the people who run it personally and they're just phenomenal," Forland said, noting the farm serves as a therapeutic sanctuary for veterans and first responders suffering with PTSD and other issues.

What's to come?

Forland says his success has him feeling energized to take on another long fundraising ride next year, with some possible adjustments.

"I'm thinking other people might want to ride but not everyone can make it across country, so for fall of 2024 I'm thinking maybe Plymouth to Florida," he said, estimating that trip at about 1,500 miles. "Anything's better than sitting on the couch."

To donate to Forland's campaign via GoFundMe, visit tinyurl.com/CrossCountryForVets.

To learn more about the Nathan Hale Foundation and Three Harts Farm, visit www.thenathanhaleveteransoutreachcenter.com.

Need more ideas?

In the search to find diverse organizations and causes that could use a boost, The Standard-Times also came across these options:

Help the animals

One great thing about donating to a local animal shelter is that it doesn't have to be money.

Rob Danielczyk, shelter manager of the Taunton Animal Care Facility in Taunton, Massachusetts, says donations of dog and cat food, and other essential pet supplies are always welcome.

"It's a huge help," he said. "We're always in need of those things."

Donations of money or supplies can be mailed or dropped off at the Taunton Animal Shelter at 821 W. Water St., Taunton, MA, or call 508-822-1463. Or, get in touch with an animal shelter near you.

Donate your old car

Whether the trade-in or scrap value is too low to be worth your while, or you can simply afford to go without it, the non-profit Kars4Kidz can put your old ride to good use.

"We accept donations of cars, boats and real estate to fund the youth development, education and mentoring programs of our sister charity, Oorah," said Wendy Kirwan, director of communications. "By providing a convenient and free service to our donors, we are able to generate funds for charity from assets that would otherwise be destined for the junkyard."

From there, "a small percentage" of vehicles are kept for use by the national 501(c)(3) organization, but most are sold, with proceeds benefitting programs geared toward Jewish youth.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: These New Englanders exemplify the giving spirit