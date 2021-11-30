These New Englanders were charged in the Capitol riot — where do their cases stand?

Hadley Barndollar, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read

Editor's note: This story is being updated with new case information.

Months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and broke into the Senate chamber, the cases of 14 New Englanders arrested are moving through federal court, and at least one person has pleaded guilty.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, six people from Massachusetts have been charged in connection, two from New Hampshire, two from Maine and four from Connecticut. Nationally, more than 570 people face related charges, which prosecutors have said is collectively "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

People scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
People scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Capitol riot arrests: See who has been charged across the U.S.

In July, the House select committee began its investigative inquiry into the harrowing day, starting with emotional testimony from Capitol police officers who recalled the verbal and physical abuse committed by the rioters.

Four police officers who responded to the siege have died by suicide since the attack.

January 6 hearing: Officers recall brutal riot, ‘desperate struggle’ to hold back mob

New Englanders charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Below is a status update of each Capitol riot case from New England, as provided in recent updates by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Massachusetts

  • Noah Bacon – Somerville, MA

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; enter or remain in the gallery of either House of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of justice/Congress.

Case status: Arrested on June 30

Noah Bacon of Massachusetts is among those charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Noah Bacon of Massachusetts is among those charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Chase Kevin Allen – Seekonk, MA

Charges: Destruction or injury to buildings or property in Special Maritime and Territorial jurisdiction; act of physical violence on grounds

Case status: Remains on personal recognizance bail.

Chase Allen is among the people arrested and charged with destroying broadcasting equipment in a media staging area outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Chase Allen is among the people arrested and charged with destroying broadcasting equipment in a media staging area outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Case status: Remains on personal recognizance bail.

Sue Ianni photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 violent riot. Ianni is wearing a blue jacket, with her fist extended.
Sue Ianni photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 violent riot. Ianni is wearing a blue jacket, with her fist extended.

  • Mark Sahady – Malden, MA

Charges: Entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty to all counts, status hearing held on Oct. 5.

Mark Sahady is among those arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot.
Mark Sahady is among those arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot.

  • Brian McCreary – North Adams, MA

Charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty in February and remains on personal recognizance.

  • Troy Sargent – Pittsfield, MA

Charges: Forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding federal officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in physical violence in restricted building or grounds; willfully and knowingly engaging in physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty and remains on personal recognizance.

Troy Sargent is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot.
Troy Sargent is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot.

New Hampshire

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one charge of "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building" on July 15. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13, where Gallagher could face up to six months imprisonment.

  • Jason Riddle – Keene, NH

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Case Status: Pleaded not guilty on April 20. A status hearing took place on July 28.

Jason Riddle of New Hampshire with a bottle of wine he found in the Senate Parliamentarian&#39;s office. Riddle was arrested on charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Jason Riddle of New Hampshire with a bottle of wine he found in the Senate Parliamentarian's office. Riddle was arrested on charges related to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Maine

  • Nicholas Hendrix – Gorham, ME

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; and parade, demonstrate or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty on Aug. 2, and a status conference is set for Oct. 15.

Nicholas Hendrix of Maine is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nicholas Hendrix of Maine is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Charges: Civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

Case status: Arraignment was held on April 22. He remains jailed.

Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine is among those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine is among those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Connecticut

  • Patrick Edward McCaughey – Ridgefield, CT

Charges: Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and aiding and abetting; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Case status: McCaughey was jailed until May, and now remains on "high intensity" release.

Patrick McCaughey III of Ridgefield, Connecticut was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer after the FBI alleged he is the man who held a police riot shield up against Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges, pinning him against a door as he cried out in pain. McCaughey also faces other charges, including disorderly conduct and civil disorder.
Patrick McCaughey III of Ridgefield, Connecticut was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer after the FBI alleged he is the man who held a police riot shield up against Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges, pinning him against a door as he cried out in pain. McCaughey also faces other charges, including disorderly conduct and civil disorder.

  • Richard Crosby – Harwinton, CT

Charges: Obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Pleaded not guilty in July and remains on personal recognizance.

Charges: Misdemeanor trespass and disorderly conduct

Case status: Arrested Sept. 14

Charges: Misdemeanor trespass and disorderly conduct

Case status: Arrested Sept. 14

Rhode Island

Charges: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting body injury; civil disorder; entering restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in restricted buildings or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The FBI located known images of DESJARDINS from his Rhode Island driver&#39;s license and a set of Providence, Rhode Island, booking and correctional institution photos from October 2021.
The FBI located known images of DESJARDINS from his Rhode Island driver's license and a set of Providence, Rhode Island, booking and correctional institution photos from October 2021.

Case status: Charged on Nov. 30

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Few Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrests from ME, NH, Conn. and MA remain jailed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Providence man involved in Federal Hill standoff now charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Providence resident Timothy Desjardins is accused of attacking a Capitol police officer with a wooden table leg.

  • Man who allegedly assaulted officers on Jan. 6 running for Texas House

    A man charged with assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is running for a seat in the Texas House.Mark Middleton, 52, was arrested with his wife, Jalise, in April for allegedly assaulting two Metropolitan Police Department officers, in addition to other crimes. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. in May and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.He is running as a Republican for the Texas House...

  • 3 duds and 1 stud in Seahawks loss to Washington Week 12

    The Seattle Seahawks playoff odds are now under 1% after losing to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night in Week 12.

  • Canadian province extends fuel restrictions on motorists following flooding

    The order, which was first issued on Nov. 19, limits vehicles deemed "non-essential" by the government to 30 liters (7.9 U.S. gallons) of gasoline or diesel fuel per trip to a filling station. The restrictions will be extended through Dec. 14 as part of a state of emergency in the flood-hit province, Mike Farnworth, British Columbia minister of public safety and solicitor general, told a news conference. "The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks," Farnworth said.

  • Judge lets actor charged in Jan. 6 riot head home despite ‘gobbledygook’ at hearing

    Actor James Beeks is cleared to drive to Florida, but complains the FBI took his car keys, cash, silver and gold.

  • Kentucky man gets 20 years in prison after investigators find child porn, bombs, guns

    A friend who was “disturbed” by video files the suspect gave him decided to tip off law enforcement, according to federal court records.

  • The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was bad. It may have set the stage for worse

    In the months since the deadly attack, election denialism has grown, paving the way for future efforts to violently overturn elections.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' from Capitol riot likely to appeal sentence this week

    The man known as the “QAnon Shaman” said he has hired two new lawyers, indicating he is likely to appeal his sentence this week for his role in the Jan. 6 Capit

  • Connor Roy may never be president, but Alan Ruck did drive in the motorcade

    "Succession" star Alan Ruck is opening up about his real-life undercover role as a driver in President Biden's motorcade.The actor - whose character Connor Roy is attempting a White House bid in the third season of the HBO dramedy - offered a few new details about how he popped up as a volunteer driver in Biden's motorcade during a California stop in September.A friend who works as part of Biden's advance team, Ruck said during a Monday...

  • Detective: Brothers recounted how Jussie Smollet staged hoax

    Two brothers arrested for an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett told Chicago police how the ex-“Empire” actor orchestrated the hoax, telling them via text message to meet him “on the low,” paying for supplies and holding a “dry run” in downtown Chicago, the lead investigator testified Tuesday. Taking the stand as prosecutors began their case against Smollett, former Chicago police detective Michael Theis said he initially viewed the actor as a victim of a homophobic and racist attack and that police “absolutely” didn’t rush to judgment as Smollett's defense attorney alleged during opening statements Monday.

  • Hamas: Qatar paying public salaries by sending fuel to Gaza

    Gaza's Hamas rulers have reached an agreement by which Qatar will resume subsidizing the salaries of public employees by sending fuel to the impoverished territory, a Hamas official said Tuesday. Qatar was contributing to the salaries of some 50,000 employees of the Hamas-run government up until the 11-day war in May by sending suitcases of cash into the territory through Israel.

  • 11 waiver wire targets for fantasy football in Week 13

    It's a big week for the waiver wire in fantasy football. Take a look at these 11 targets!

  • Man charged in rape on Philadelphia train held for trial

    A man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia while other passengers were present was ordered held for trial by a magistrate judge Monday. Fiston Ngoy, 35, is charged with rape and related offenses. The Oct. 13 attack on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train drew international attention.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Drags ‘Weakest Variant’ Don Jr. for Urging Anti-Vax Protests

    ABCOn the Monday-night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host took aim at Republicans’ bizarre conspiracy-mongering over the Omicron variant. The new coronavirus variant has, according to the World Health Organization, “several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes,” though epidemiological studies are “still underway” to determine how dangerous a threat it poses. Out of caution, the U.S. has imp

  • A 79-Year-Old Alleged Mobster Has Been Indicted for Defrauding Tricare, CHAMPVA

    A self-claimed 'entrepreneur' and a resort developer are the latest to be charged in the Justice Department's pursuit of federal health fraud cases.

  • 'Fight for Trump!': The FBI Has Identified 'Swedish Scarf,' A Most Wanted Capitol Rioter

    The bearded man, who was based in the LA area, had eluded online sleuths who have successfully identified dozens of rioters.

  • Embattled Kansas lawmaker arrested for second time in month

    A 21-year-old embattled Kansas lawmaker was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving — his second arrest in less than a month — and is facing fresh calls for his resignation or removal from office. A Kansas trooper arrested Aaron Coleman around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 near Lawrence, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Coleman was taken to the Douglas County Jail, where he bonded out hours later.

  • Republican Reps. Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene knock GOP-led redistricting process in Georgia

    Clyde said that he "never anticipated" being "drawn out of my own district by a Republican Lieutenant Governor and a Republican Speaker of the House."

  • Barb Higgins, a new mom at 57-years young

    Dynamo Barb Higgins on being the State's eldest new mother

  • Fauci laughs at Sen. Cruz's claim he be prosecuted

    Fauci was referring to the date supporters of former President Donald Trump, of whom Cruz is an ally, stormed the U.S. Capitol.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Fauci was reminded by host Margaret Brennan that there are "a lot of Republican senators" taking aim at him.Fauci's response: "That's okay. I'm just going to do my job. And I'm going to be saving lives, and they're going to be lying."