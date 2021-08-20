England's COVID-19 prevalence drops to 1 in 80, ONS says

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was around 1 in 80 people in the week ending Aug. 14, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, slightly lower than the previous week's estimate of 1 in 75.

The figures came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government last month lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions such as the mandatory wearing of masks in indoor public spaces.

The share of people testing positive also fell in Scotland to an estimate of around 1 in 200 people, whilst the trajectory remained uncertain in Northern Ireland where roughly 1 in 50 were estimated to have the virus.

The level increased in Wales to 1 in 130 people, the ONS said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK sanctions seven Russian intelligence agents over Navalny poisoning

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain published details on Friday of sanctions against seven individuals it said were Russian intelligence operatives suspected of involvement in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny was flown to Germany for medical treatment after being poisoned in Siberia on Aug. 20 last year with what Western experts concluded was a military nerve agent. Navalny was jailed for parole violations on what he says were politically motivated charges when he flew back to Russia earlier this year.

  • Navalny marks year after poisoning with anti-corruption call

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny marked the anniversary of a poisoning attack against him by urging global leaders Friday to put more attention on combating corruption and to target tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an article published in three European newspapers, Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a “secondary agenda” item and said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. “It is precisely the fact that the West ‘failed to notice’ the total corruption in Afghanistan – that Western leaders preferred not to talk about a topic they found embarrassing – which was the most crucial factor in the victory of the Taliban,” Navalny wrote.

  • T-Mobile says hackers accessed data of another 5.3 million subscribers

    The data includes address, date of birth and phone numbers of customers, the company said, adding that it had no indication that the accessed data contained financial information such as credit card or other payment data. The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier said earlier this week that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. However, T-Mobile on Friday revealed it had identified 667,000 more accounts of former customers, whose names, phone numbers, addresses and dates of birth were accessed by hackers.

  • Florida man arrested with 17 pounds of pot on Kansas highway. Was the stop legal?

    Junction City’s 2019 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year’s drug busts don’t always hold up in court. | Opinion from Toriano Porter