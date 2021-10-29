England's COVID R number rises to 1.1-1.3

Passengers wear protective face coverings on a London bus, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, London, Britain
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.3, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, and the epidemic is estimated to be growing.

An R number between 1.1 and 1.3 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 13 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.0 and 1.2.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between +1% and +3%, unchanged from the previous week.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories