England's COVID R number unchanged, daily growth rate broadly stable

Passengers are seen on a London bus, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated at between 1.2 and 1.4, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, unchanged on the previous week, with the daily growth rate of infections also fairly stable.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 4% and 6%, compared with 4% and 7% last week.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

