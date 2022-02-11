England's estimated COVID R number roughly steady

Passengers wear protective face coverings on a London bus, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, London, Britain
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.8 and 1.0, similar to its range the previous week, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily reduction in cases also around the same level.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week the range was 0.8 to 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated at between -3% to 0%, compared to -3% to +1% the previous week.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest nominated for a major music award

    Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Riley Green are the headliners for the 2022 festival.

  • Google's advertising tech targeted in European publishers' complaint

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Google on Friday was targeted in an antitrust complaint by the European Publishers Council over its digital advertising business, potentially strengthening EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's investigation into the issue. Alphabet Inc's Google made $147 billion in revenue from online ads in 2020, more than any other company in the world, with ads including search, YouTube and Gmail accounting for the bulk of its overall sales and profits. About 16% of its revenue came from the company's display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

  • Hong Kong COVID infections surge, experts warn could near 30,000 a day

    Hong Kong reported 986 new coronavirus infections on Thursday as authorities scramble to contain an outbreak which medical experts warn could see 28,000 daily cases by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry. The rise in cases, up 10-fold since Feb. 1, is proving to be the biggest test for the global financial hub's "dynamic zero" policy of virus suppression, which has turned it into one of the world's most isolated cities. Following mainland China, Hong Kong is trying to curb outbreaks as soon as possible, in contrast with many other places that are trying to "live with COVID", relying on high vaccination rates to bring protection while easing restrictions.

  • UK regulator accepts Google's updated proposal on browser cookie tracking

    The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted Google's latest plan to replace third-party cookies from the Chrome Browser.

  • Family, attorneys call for action after Black man killed by SC officer in Georgetown Co.

    “We do know Robert Langley should be alive today. We do know he was taken from us in a cruel fashion — in an unjust fashion. We know that he was unarmed.”

  • How the GOP's Censure Fight Exposes the Party's Deeper Divide

    WASHINGTON — More than a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud remain a destabilizing force for the Republican Party, dividing an activist base galvanized by a lie from elites in Washington who are hoping to hold the party together long enough to win back power in Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. The tension flared this week as Republicans were forced to either explain or denounce a party resolution characterizing the deadly events of Jan. 6, 2021

  • Suspect indicted on murder as a hate crime charge in NYC attack on Asian man

    A New York City man has been indicted on charges of second degree murder as a hate crime over the brutal April assault of a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant.

  • Solar Storm Knocks 40 SpaceX Satellites Out of the Sky, After the Company Ignored Scientists' Warnings

    Let’s start with the good news: There is no danger to anyone on the ground from the flock of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites that are currently plunging from orbit and heading for Earth, knocked from the sky by a geomagnetic storm originating from the sun. Atmospheric drag will easily incinerate the small, 260 kg (575 lb.) satellites before they reach the surface. Well, the fact that there is currently a cluster of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites plunging from orbit at all.

  • Rocket appears to tumble out of control minutes after launch

    NASA said an "in-flight anomaly" prevented the rocket's payload of research satellites from being delivered to orbit.

  • Astra's first rocket launch from Florida goes awry

    Astra launched its first rocket from Florida's "Space Coast" today, with a liftoff from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was the startup's second attempt after an earlier one was scrubbed on Monday due to a technical issue, and this time the rocket got off the pad — but unfortunately, the payloads didn't make it to orbit. According to the company, the rocket encountered an issue during flight that meant it didn't get a chance to deliver any of its payloads to their target destination.

  • Archaeologists Discovered 18,000 Ancient Egyptian Notepads, Which Include Shopping Lists and Schoolwork

    A collection this large has only been unearthed once before.

  • Dark side of Venus revealed in new NASA photos

    A NASA spacecraft has captured never-before-seen images of Venus, providing stunning views of the hellishly hot surface of the second rock from the sun.

  • NASA Will Launch a Rocket From Mars in the Near Future

    For the first time ever, NASA will launch a spacecraft from another planet's surface, specifically our red neighbor Mars. The post NASA Will Launch a Rocket From Mars in the Near Future appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Astronomers discover whirling electric winds at Saturn's north pole, solving a decades-old NASA mystery

    Saturn's aurora borealis, unlike auroras on other planets, is driven by a powerful weather system. The winds drag Saturn's magnetic field lines.

  • The sad and sorry story of Dolly the diseased and doomed dinosaur

    In a warm and humid Jurassic Period landscape lush with plant and animal life in what is now southwest Montana, an adolescent long-necked dinosaur was miserably sick with flu and pneumonia-like symptoms - probably feverish and lethargic with labored breathing, coughing, sneezing and diarrhea. Some 150 million years later, the skeletal remains of that unfortunate beast, nicknamed "Dolly," represent the first-known dinosaur with evidence of respiratory illness - abnormal growths resembling fossilized broccoli on three neck bones that formed in response to an infection in air sacs linked to its lungs. Scientists said on Thursday the dinosaur appears to have suffered from a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness often fatal to modern birds and reptiles that sometimes causes bone infections.

  • Updates: Astra launches from Cape Canaveral, but NASA mission fails to reach orbit

    Astra launched this NASA mission from Cape Canaveral on Thursday, but the second stage of Rocket 3.3 appeared to tumble and the payloads were lost.

  • Animal-rights group says monkeys used in experiments for Elon Musk's Neuralink were subjected to 'extreme suffering'

    In a draft complaint, the group accuses researchers of nine Animal Welfare Act violations involving monkeys used in Neuralink brain-implant studies.

  • Researchers warn that social media may be 'fundamentally at odds' with science

    A special set of editorials published in today's issue of the journal Science argue that social media in its current form may well be fundamentally broken for the purposes of presenting and disseminating facts and reason. The algorithms are running the show now, they argue, and the systems priorities are unfortunately backwards. In an incisive (and free to read) opinion piece by Dominique Brossard and Dietram Scheufele of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the basic disconnect with what scientists need and what social media platforms provide is convincingly laid out.

  • A giant, doughnut-shaped machine delivers a major climate-change breakthrough — sustained nuclear fusion

    Fusion via the machine known as as 'tokamak' works differently than the fission process at the nuclear plants we're used to.

  • California Begins Covering Irrigation Canals With Solar Panels

    The state has launched a project to cover irrigation canals with solar panels. Wilson Walker reports. (2-10-22)