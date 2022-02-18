England's estimated COVID R number unchanged

Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, London, Britain
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.8 and 1.0, unchanged on the previous week, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily cases possibly reducing at a slightly quicker rate.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people.

The daily growth of infections was estimated at between -4% to -1%, compared to -3% to 0% the previous week.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

