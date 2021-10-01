England's R number estimated slightly higher

Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, London, Britain
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, and it is less clear if the epidemic is still shrinking.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. Last week the R number was estimated between 0.8 and 1.0.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -3% and +1%, compared to from -3% and -1% last week, meaning it is less clear if the epidemic is still shrinking.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)

