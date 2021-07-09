England's R number rises to between 1.2 to 1.5

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated to have risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, with the daily growth rate of infections picking up pace once more.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.5 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people. Last week, it was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 7%, compared with 2% and 5% last week.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes Documentary Takes A Deep Dive Into The Lasting Influence Of The Iconic ’60s Avant Garde Rock Legends – Cannes

    So far 2021 is turning out to be quite the year for documentaries unearthing long-buried or unknown musical treasures of the ’60s. The current Summer of Soul highlights a series of Harlem-based concerts with iconic Black artists, a kind of African American Woodstock stuck in someone’s basement for half a century and now getting a much-acclaimed […]

  • U.K. police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

    A British police officer admitted Friday to murdering Sarah Everard, whose death sparked widespread protests and anger from women who shared their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking alone, Reuters reports.The big picture: Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer, abducted Everard as she walked home from a friend's house on March 3. Her body was found about 50 miles away in southeast England a week after her disappearance. Couzens previously pleaded guilty to raping and kidn

  • Public Health England says Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines effective in high-risk groups

    Public Health England (PHE) on Friday said that Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection in high risk groups, citing a preprint study based on 1 million vulnerable people. Overall vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease in risk groups was around 60% after one dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech with little difference by age, PHE said.

  • Biden takes aim at Big Tech, broadband with sweeping competition order

    President Biden is setting the federal government's sights on the power of Big Tech and Big Telecom in a competition order that will urge more regulation and enforcement against the sectors.The big picture: The new executive order, expected to be signed Friday, includes over 70 initiatives aimed at promoting competition in areas of the economy the Biden administration finds a troubling amount of concentration — including technology markets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • The mood ring of makeup is finally back in stock: This magic Givenchy lipstick 'turns into the perfect shade for your lips'

    It's black in the tube, but rolls on to reveal a customized hue based on your unique pH level and skin tone. Grab it while it's still in stock!

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy As CEO Looks To Authorize More Shares?

    Tilray has fallen from its massive run this year, but it completed its planned merger with Aphria. Is TLRY stock a buy right now?

  • 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin posts about wearing chest binder

    "The Crown" star posed in intimate photos wearing a version of the garment, often worn by transgender men to flatten breasts.

  • U.S.-Russia ties are at historic lows, and millions of Syrians could pay the price

    The U.N. Security Council is voting on whether to maintain an aid corridor into Syria — a lifeline to millions already ravaged by a decade of civil war.

  • Soccer-From the lowest of lows, England and Italy reach final summit

    For all the differences in style and approach, there is a remarkable symmetry to the journeys taken by England and Italy towards Sunday's Euro 2020 final. For England, that nadir was elimination from Euro 2016 in the last 16 at the hands of Iceland while Italy's despair came two years later when the four-times world champions failed to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia. Gareth Southgate was not the man chosen to lead England's revival.

  • Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims

    Michigan's attorney general has opened an investigation after a Republican-led state legislative panel said people are making baseless allegations about 2020 presidential election results in a northern Michigan county to raise money or publicity for their own ends. Lynsey Mukomel, spokeswoman for Democrat Dana Nessel, said Thursday that the department accepted the request from GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom, of Vulcan, and the Senate Oversight Committee he chairs. Election night results in rural Antrim County, which has roughly 23,000 residents, initially erroneously showed a local victory for Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump.

  • Daszak and scientists stand by Lancet letter condemning Wuhan lab 'conspiracy theories'

    The vast majority of signatories of a controversial February 2020 letter in the Lancet condemning the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis as a conspiracy theory defended themselves in a new statement this week, saying they still stand in solidarity with their Chinese counterparts — although they softened their language on the origins of COVID-19.

  • White House Sets Ethics Plan for Sales of Hunter Biden's Art

    WASHINGTON — The White House has helped develop a system for Hunter Biden to sell pieces of his art without him, or anyone in the administration, knowing who bought them, the latest effort to respond to criticism over how President Joe Biden’s son makes his money. Under the arrangement, a New York City art dealer would sell the paintings, which the dealer has said he is pricing at between $75,000 and $500,000, while keeping secret all information about the sales, according to a person familiar w

  • Majority believes Biden officials, not the president, are secretly running the country: Poll

    Most people in the United States believe that Biden administration officials, and not President Joe Biden, are directing the country's agenda and policy, according to a national poll.

  • Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

    Toyota Motor Corp's political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members of then-President Donald Trump's Republican Party - who voted against certification of Biden's win in some U.S. states. "We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, have decided to stop contributing to those members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election," the company said.

  • Video shows cracks, puddles in condo garage a year before it collapsed — but no red flag

    On July 17 last year, Fiorella Terenzi, an astrophysicist who has a condo in Champlain Towers East, went to the sister building Champlain Towers South to check out an apartment on the sixth floor, with an eye toward buying the unit. She had wanted to live in the South building, and waited eagerly for a unit to come available. Then she saw the parking garage.

  • Astronomers Find Direct Evidence for Theorized Hypernova

    A team of astronomers has detected the first-ever direct evidence for the existence of a "hypernova," which is a type of very energetic supernova. The post Astronomers Find Direct Evidence for Theorized Hypernova appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Time Lapse Shows Surreal International Space Station Exploration

    This time-lapse of two astronauts performing a spacewalk on the outside of the ISS as they install new solar arrays is absolutely surreal. The post Time Lapse Shows Surreal International Space Station Exploration appeared first on Nerdist.

  • One of Saturn’s Moons Has Shown Possible Signs of Microbial Life

    One of Saturn's most intriguing moons, Enceladus, is producing methane gas at levels that suggest it has microbial life under its icy shell. The post One of Saturn’s Moons Has Shown Possible Signs of Microbial Life appeared first on Nerdist.

  • July 2021's New Moon in Cancer Will Be a Game-Changer for Relationships

    Thanks to guest appearances from shocking Uranus and romantic Venus, you'll feel it's time to strike a balance between being true to yourself and looking out for the ones you love.

  • Auroras on Mars captured in clearest view yet, enchanting scientists

    A spacecraft around Mars has captured the clearest views yet of alien auroras on the red planet. The