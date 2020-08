LONDON (Reuters) - A small increase in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in England in July appears to have levelled off, Britain's statistics office said on Friday.

In the week of Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, around one in 2,200 individuals tested positive in England, it said.

In late July, around one person in 1,500 tested positive, the ONS had previously said.







