Englewood chef pays tribute to Chicago roots at vegetarian restaurant

Today, KKR added to that growing total when it announced it was going to acquire Broadcom’s end user computing business for $4 billion. You may recall that Broadcom spent $61 billion to buy VMware last year and has been looking to recoup some of the high price tag ever since. The deal was originally announced in May 2022, and it took until November 2023 to clear all the regulatory hurdles and close the deal.