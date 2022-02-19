Englewood man accused of threatening to send nude images of teen to school, job

Feb. 18—A Englewood man is accused of threatening to send partially nude images of a 16-year-old to her school, job and parents.

Michael Joseph Siehl, 41, was arraigned Friday in Vandalia Municipal Court for two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of telephone harassment.

He reportedly threatened to send the nude photos and videos on several different occasions.

"Siehl did send the partially nude photographs and videos to [the teen's father's] email address with a message threatening to disseminate them," a Clayton police detective wrote in an affidavit. "He also sent numerous messages to [the teen's mother] threatening the same."

He is held on a $50,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Wednesday arrest in Englewood.