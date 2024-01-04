Englewood man charged in knife attack he recorded on Facebook Live

Jan. 3—An Englewood man is facing charges in a knife attack Friday that he told police he recorded on Facebook Live.

Terrell Lashawn Seege, 22, was arraigned Tuesday in Vandalia Municipal Court for one count of felonious assault. His bond was set at $75,000.

Englewood police were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29 to a fight reported outside Kroger at 885 Union Blvd.

Officers spoke with three people in a Lincoln sedan who were involved in the fight. One man suffered "a large open wound on the back of his right arm," according to an affidavit, and medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The three people told officers that an unknown white man wearing a mask jumped out of a vehicle and attacked them with a knife, the affidavit stated.

While police were speaking with the trio, a man began walking toward officers from nearby apartments with his hands in the air. The man, identified as Seege, said that one of the persons officers were talking to broke the windshield of his mother's car and that he came over to Kroger to fight him, but he denied having a knife, according to the court document.

Seege also told police that he recorded the incident live on Facebook.

"While watching the Facebook Live on Terrell's phone, officers observed that Terrell did have a knife that he presented on the live in which he advised he was bringing with him to fight with (the victim) at Kroger. He further made statements that he was prepared to die and that he planned on using the knife during the fight with (the victim)," the affidavit stated.

Seege remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

The man who was driving the sedan driver was charged with criminal damaging, a misdemeanor, for breaking the windshield of Seege's mother's car, court records show.