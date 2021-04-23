Englewood man indicted again; 3 women say he raped them in Dayton

Apr. 22—An Englewood man arrested out of state in October in a Dayton sexual assault case was indicted again on Thursday on rape charges involving three more women in Dayton.

Shawn T. Holmes, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of rape, six counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted rape.

In September 2020, Dayton police identified Holmes as a suspect in a "violent sexual assault" that took place in August on South Smithville Road and issued public pleas for information on his whereabouts. Holmes eventually was apprehended on Oct. 20 out of state. He was indicted Oct. 29, in that case for two counts for two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction and one count of gross sexual imposition.

"As part of the investigation that resulted in the October indictment, three additional victims were identified," said Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan. "The cases involved the defendant offering a ride to the victim, then he would take them somewhere and rape them."

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said in October that Holmes also was wanted for questioning by the Butler Twp. Police Department in connection to a kidnapping and rape case there.