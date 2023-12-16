Englewood man indicted on child porn charges

An Englewood man was indicted on child porn charges Friday.

Rick Fader was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on counts of pandering sexually-orientated material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Fader was arrested after an investigation in Darke County, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fader’s computer equipment was seized and searched as part of the investigation.

Investigators allegedly located child sexual abuse material on his hard drive.

Fader is not in custody.

His next day in court is set for Dec. 28.