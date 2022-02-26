Englewood man indicted after reportedly threatening to send nude images of teen to school, job

Feb. 25—A Montgomery County grand jury indicted an Englewood man accused of threatening to send partially nude images of a 16-year-old to her school, job and parents.

Michael Joseph Siehl, 41, was indicted on illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment and telephone harassment charges, according to the grand jury report.

He reportedly threatened to send the nude photos and videos of he teen on several different occasions.

"Siehl did send the partially nude photographs and videos to [the teen's father's] email address with a message threatening to disseminate them," a Clayton police detective wrote in a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit. "He also sent numerous messages to [the teen's mother] threatening the same."

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon, Siehl was being held in the Montgomery County Jail.