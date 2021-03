Mar. 25—A 46-year-old Englewood man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on sexual battery charges.

Charles Robert Sodders was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury on three counts of sexual battery.

Sodders has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his March 12 arrest.

According to Vandalia Municipal Court records, the charges involve a Feb. 24 incident. His accuser is known to him, records indicate.