Englewood man killed in early morning crash on the Garden State Parkway

A 33-year-old man from Englewood was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway north in Clifton around early Sunday, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Andres Valencia-Castano was parked in a Dodge minivan across the right lane and shoulder in the area of milepost 155.7 on the Garden State Parkway north at about 3:47 a.m.

A Dodge pickup was traveling northbound and hit the Dodge minivan, leaving Castano with fatal injuries.

Two men from Bergen County were in the pickup truck and had moderate injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Englewood NJ man killed in Garden State Parkway crash in Clifton